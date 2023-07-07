Organ Stop Pizza celebrates a holly jolly Christmas in July

duo greeted customers at the entrance to

On a sizzling 114-degree July afternoon in Mesa, an unexpectedduo greeted customers at the entrance to Organ Stop Pizza.

click to enlarge Santa and his helper will hand out coloring books and candy canes and take photos with families each weekend at Organ Stop Pizza. Tirion Boan





click to enlarge Brett Valliant plays a mixed set of Christmas tunes and song requests at Organ Stop Pizza. Tirion Boan

"When you drop off donations for this food drive in July, you will be able to step out of the triple-digit temps [and] into the spirit of the holidays. We'll deck the Mighty Wurlitzer and walls with a Christmas feel," co-owner Jack Barz said in the release. "Jingle all the way to OSP in Mesa and help a worthy cause!"



Christmas music isn't the only genre you'll hear at Organ Stop this month, however. Kids will still be able to enjoy their favorite tunes from Disney movie soundtracks. During a recent show, Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" split up "Winter Wonderland" and "Under the Sea," the calypso-style favorite from "The Little Mermaid." A peaceful version of "O Holy Night" was followed by a lively rendition of "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer." Rounding out the show was the musical theme of "Star Wars." At Organ Stop, there's a song for everyone.

click to enlarge After munching on pizza, order dessert and settle in for the next show at Organ Stop Pizza. Tirion Boan

Christmas in July at Organ Stop Pizza

Daily, July 1-31

Santa makes an appearance each Saturday and Sunday from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

1149 E. Southern Ave. Mesa