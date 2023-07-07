Organ Stop Pizza celebrates a holly jolly Christmas in July

On a sizzling 114-degree July afternoon in Mesa, an unexpected duo greeted customers at the entrance to Organ Stop Pizza.
Santa Claus, decked out in the classic red hat and trousers also sported a Hawaiian shirt and lime green Crocs. He was accompanied by Santa's helper wearing similar red and green. The pair handed out coloring books and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
This special appearance was part of "Christmas in July," Organ Stop Pizza's monthlong food drive to benefit United Food Bank. The festive celebration is designed to raise money and collect canned goods for those in need.
"Summer is the hardest time of the year for many individuals and families in Arizona. Kids are out of school, meaning parents have the added pressure of providing more food. Temperatures rise, making electric bills higher — forcing families to make tough decisions like choosing between paying bills or paying for food," a press release from Organ Stop said. "With your help, we will be able to continue to help our neighbors who struggle daily for food this summer."
Organ Stop Pizza is a staple in the Valley and has been entertaining crowds for 50 years. It's one of the only remaining "pizza and pipes" restaurants in the U.S., a once popular concept that combined a pizzeria with an organ concert.
Inside the eatery's main dining room, drums, keyboards, whistles and organs of all sizes hang on the walls and ceiling. They are connected to the main organ, allowing the organist to literally play the whole building.
A massive disco ball spins overhead and bubbles sporadically rain down over the crowd. Behind the organ, a quartet of cat puppets often make an appearance, dancing along with the music. In front of the stage, next to a tip jar, sits a suggestion box into which customers can submit their favorite songs for consideration. Every hour, on the hour, a new show begins and runs for about 45 minutes.
The classic entertainment destination often is busy, but the Christmas in July event drew an especially large crowd, with many folks attracted to the event's mission as well as its entertainment factor. As customers lined up to order their pizza at the old-school cafeteria counter, Santa and his helper posed for photos with families and handed out mini candy canes to kids.
On a typical day, customers order pizza, sandwiches, lasagna and ice cream sundaes and then walk through a set of archways into the grand organ hall. Staircases on each side of the room wind their way up to a large balcony seating area. This month, the staircases' banisters are strung with garlands. On both sides of the stage, large Christmas trees sparkle with lights and ornaments.
He mentions the food drive, explaining that customers are encouraged to bring two cans of food or to make a $2 donation in exchange for 10 percent off their bill. He announces an upcoming Christmas stocking giveaway and poses an on-theme trivia question, asking which was the first Christmas song to be broadcast in space. Hands shoot up all around the room. The answer? "Jingle Bells," of course.
Next, he reads out a list of diners who are celebrating their birthdays. At Organ Stop, July birthdays get a taste of the holidays.
"When you drop off donations for this food drive in July, you will be able to step out of the triple-digit temps [and] into the spirit of the holidays. We'll deck the Mighty Wurlitzer and walls with a Christmas feel," co-owner Jack Barz said in the release. "Jingle all the way to OSP in Mesa and help a worthy cause!"
Christmas music isn't the only genre you'll hear at Organ Stop this month, however. Kids will still be able to enjoy their favorite tunes from Disney movie soundtracks. During a recent show, Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" split up "Winter Wonderland" and "Under the Sea," the calypso-style favorite from "The Little Mermaid." A peaceful version of "O Holy Night" was followed by a lively rendition of "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer." Rounding out the show was the musical theme of "Star Wars." At Organ Stop, there's a song for everyone.
Christmas in July at Organ Stop Pizza
Daily, July 1-31
Santa makes an appearance each Saturday and Sunday from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
1149 E. Southern Ave. Mesa