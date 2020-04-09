Here Are 11 Phoenix Restaurants Offering To-Go Family Meals for Easter

Easter is this Sunday, April 12, and it's going to be a weird one.

Dining in is, of course, not an option during the pandemic. But several local restaurants are offering to-go options on Easter, with many packages ideal for the whole family. Here are 11.

Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery Multiple Locations



All Chompie's locations are offering takeout and curbside pickup Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12. An Easter brunch bundle includes scrambled eggs, bacon, ham steak slices, home fries, bagels and cream cheese, fruit salad, and a muffin loaf. Cost is $59.99 for four and $109.99 for eight. A la carte additions include a smoked salmon package with tomato and red onion for $24.99. Also, a mimosa package — a bottle of Champagne and a gallon of orange juice — is $29.99.

Federal Pizza 5210 North Central Avenue



Want a no-fuss Italian spread? Federal Pizza is offering a take-and-bake lasagna for Easter dinner, along with buttered garlic knots and any large salad for $50. The meal will serve six to eight people. Pickup is available on Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12. Call 602-795-2920 to order.

Gertrude's 1201 North Galvin Parkway



If you're in the mood for a fancy and festive Easter spread, Gertrude's has a variety of selections. Entrees include garden quiche for $12, French toast for $13, salmon toast for $15, green chile boar stew for $14, braised beef for $20, and jambalaya stew for $24. Bar add-on kits are $22, with your choice of mimosas, margaritas, cosmopolitans, or sangria. Options are available for pickup or delivery on Thursday, April 9, to Saturday, April 11. Call 918-260-4399 for more information.

EXPAND Joyride Taco House is offering Mexican options for Easter. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Joyride Taco House Multiple Locations



Joyride Taco House is celebrating Easter with some Mexican options. Choose from chilaquiles (beef, chicken, or pork available), any large salad, and "tricked-out" churros for $50. The meal serves four to six, and add a DIY blood orange sangria kit (serves four) for $25. This is available for pickup on Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12. Call 602-274-8226 for the Phoenix location and 480-632-8226 for the Gilbert location.

Morning Squeeze Multiple Locations



Morning Squeeze wants to ensure Easter brunch still happens. This package feeds four to six people and includes two quiches, a potato casserole, bacon green chile mac and cheese, slices of ham, biscuits, a raspberry French toast casserole, and a gallon of orange juice. Cost is $120 plus tax. For an additional $20, guests can purchase Bloody Marys or a bottle of Champagne. Pickup is available on Sunday, April 12. Orders should be placed by Thursday, April 9, by calling 480-945-4669 or emailing carlos@morningsqueeze.com.

Original Breakfast House 13623 North 32nd Street



Original Breakfast House is ready with some takeout options for the weekend. Think a crab omelet filled with avocado and pepper jack cheese for $16.50, corned beef hash and eggs for $14.50, shrimp and grits for $14.50, and triple-berry French toast for $12.50. Pickup is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. To order, call 602-482-2328.

Pomo Pizzeria Multiple Locations



Pomo Pizzeria is coming in hot with a big family Easter package. Think three kale romana salads, a bake-at-home Pinsa Romana, a bake-at-home lasagna, a pizza Napoletana, and three tiramisu desserts. The package is $69.95 and feeds six. Plus, you can add a bottle of wine for $20. All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. Order online or call 480-998-1366 for the Scottsdale location and 602-795-2555 for the Phoenix location.

Postino Multiple Locations



Mix savory with sweet for your Easter meal. The Postino package includes a spinach and artichoke quiche, panzanella caprese salad, and six "giant" cinnamon rolls for $50. The meal serves four to six people. And if you were so inclined, add a DIY ginger cardamom cocktail kit (serves four) for $50 or a $15 bottle of wine. Pickup is available on Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12.

EXPAND Dessert is on The Sicilian Butcher this Easter. The Sicilian Butcher

The Sicilian Butcher Multiple Locations



The Sicilian Butcher is offering a full Italian-style Easter feast to go. The Easter dinner spread includes arancini, cazzilli, baked pasta, boneless leg of lamb, and chicken cacciatore. And for dessert, the package offers an assortment of Italian cookies and cake. Cost is $38 per person with a five-person minimum. Call 602-775-5140 for the Phoenix location and 480-573-8550 for the Chandler spot.

Windsor 5223 North Central Avenue



Craving a hearty Easter meal? Windsor's to-go package includes prime rib, truffled mashed potatoes, grilled broccolini, au jus sauce, and any large salad for $50. The meal serves four to six people. There's also an option to add butter-braised lobster for $15 per person, so go nuts. To order, call 602-279-1111.

ZuZu at The Valley Ho 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is creating family-style meals for Easter. The package offers slow-roasted turkey breast, honey-baked ham, garlic prime rib, and an assortment of sides like butter-whipped sweet potatoes and a leek potato casserole. For dessert, get a whole fruit tart or banana cream pie. Family meals start at $65 for four people. Free delivery is available for residences within five miles for orders more than $100. Call 480-421-7712 by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, for pickup between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.