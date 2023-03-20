Navigation
Pour Decisions Comes Alive in Scottsdale. Here's What to Expect at the New Bar

March 20, 2023 7:00AM

Pour Decisions owners Jackson Armstrong and Monique Huges-Armstrong. Grace Stufkosky and Commit Agency
A lot of people make poor decisions at Scottsdale nightspots. But a new megabar in the heart of Old Town, Pour Decisions Patio and Kitchen, is tailored for a more mature crowd with discerning tastes — think craft cocktails and country bands instead of well drinks and EDM.

The patio bar and restaurant targets a demographic in their 30s to 60s who still want to party with friends but have outgrown the usual club scene. The space itself, however, might provoke memories of wearing micro-mini dresses and doing tequila shots on a Friday night.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia with this building,” says Pour Decisions owner Jackson Armstrong of Armstrong Hospitality Group. “The people who partied in Dos Gringos 20 years ago will come back and say, ‘This is very different, but I still remember doing fun things in that bar.’”

Pour Decisions Patio and Kitchen aims to attract a grownup demographic with craft cocktails, quality pub fare, and live music.
A grand opening starting at 6:30 p.m. on March 22 will include a welcome drink, complimentary passed bar bites, giveaways, and live music by Rock Lobster. Frozen drinks including frosés made with vodka and rose wine and peanut butter-flavored Loose Skrews will be $5, and the full food and drink menu will be available to purchase.

The 10,000-square-foot space features two buildings connected by an outdoor patio and an expansive rooftop area with views of Camelback Mountain. The rooftop also boasts a four-sided bar, a drink rail overlooking a stage, and a 16-foot TV screen.

Armstrong Hospitality Group is new on the Scottsdale scene, but already runs Ginger Monkey Gastropub and BLD breakfast and lunch restaurant in the Ocotillo area of Chandler and the food truck Mobile Monkey. The group also just signed an agreement to purchase a lot in downtown Chandler with plans to build a multi-restaurant food hall with a bar and rooftop area.

Pour Decisions' Scottsdale Sour (front) and Picky Ricky are made with premier spirits and fresh juices.
In Scottsdale, Pour Decisions combines elements of the Chandler concepts such as gastropub food and drinks and brunch on weekends. Celebrity chef Beau MacMillan was a consultant on the menu.

Though the bar and restaurant opened to the public on March 10, the offerings are still evolving. One thing that’s certain: the drinks menu is a level up. Cocktails developed by mixologist Kristopher Otto are made with premium spirits such as Western Son vodka and Casa Azul tequila along with fresh juices. They range from $12 to $15.

“You’re not coming here to get a gin and tonic,” Armstrong says. “You’re coming here to get a signature cocktail.”

The 16 taps feature domestic, imported, and craft beer as well as cocktails and wine. The wine list has six reds and six whites, ranging from $8 to $18 a glass, as well as a couple of special bottles — such as Justin Isosceles — for those celebration moments. A happy hour will start after the grand opening.

The kitchen serves better-made bar food, such as mini pepperoni pizzas ($9.99) with fresh dough and housemade sauce along with dusted fries ($10.99) which come with a choice of seasonings and different types of loaded fries ($12.99).

The Deconstructed Cobb Salad at Pour Decisions is tailor-made for social media.
A deconstructed Cobb salad comes in a jar and is shaken before being plated. More salads along with burgers, tacos, and wings with sauce developed by English celebrity chef Robert Irvine are on the way.

In addition to people food, "We will have a dog menu," Armstrong says, with healthy treats like "pup patties." All of the patio space is dog-friendly.

A live entertainment schedule will be posted on the online calendar as acts are booked. The rooftop bar and other spaces can be reserved for private parties and events.

The (P)anty (D)ropper (front) and Pour the Pain Away are two of Pour Decision's signature craft cocktails.
For now, hours are 3 p.m. to midnight on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays. However, they’ll probably shift over time, so watch the website and social media for updates.

“We’re trying to understand what the community wants right now,” Armstrong notes, “and going into summer we know that travel and tourism dies pretty hard… When football picks back up we’ll be a place showing lots of sports.”

Venues that cater to both sports and music fans aren’t common in Scottsdale, according to Armstrong.

“It’s either a sports bar or restaurant,” he says, explaining that Pour Decisions is different. “The goal was to give them a little bit of everything so everybody could come and everybody could enjoy.”

Pour Decisions

4209 Craftsman Court, Scottsdale
480-452-6123
Geri Koeppel is a professional writer, voracious reader, devoted traveler, and an amateur cook, wine drinker, birder and tennis player. She's lived and worked in Detroit, San Francisco, and Phoenix.
