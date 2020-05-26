 
Reel Pizza Pies is now open in Surprise.EXPAND
Now Open: Reel Pizza Pies in Surprise

Lauren Cusimano | May 26, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

The city of Surprise is having a bit of a restaurant moment. The fourth location of Mr. Mesquite is opening on Saturday, May 30, but before then, you may pick up a slice at the now-open Reel Pizza Pies, which opened last Wednesday. The new pizza joint is located at 13953 West Waddell Road, #103, in Surprise at the Marley Park Shopping Center.

And while the west Valley has plenty of good pizza spots (looking at you, Brothers Pizza at 107th Avenue and Indian School Road), this new one is a little different. The 1,200-square-foot, 15-seat Reel Pizza Pies is owned and operated by Kaleb Copenhaver, a 22-year-old chef who specializes in thin crust, New York-style pizzas as well as thick-crust, Sicilian pan pizza cooked in an electric deck oven. Pies are made with 00 organic pizza flour, fresh mozzarella, Bianco DiNapoli Tomatoes, and Copenhaver's Italian grandmother’s meatball recipe.

The menu lists cheese, margherita, veggie, barbecue chicken, white pie, marinara, and a customizable pie (non-dairy mozzarella and vegan pepperoni are options). Salads and sub sandwiches are also available, as are dessert options like cannoli and tiramisu, and beer and wine.

Reel Pizza Pies has been open since May 20, but you haven’t missed all the action yet.

They're holding an official grand opening celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, with tastings, entertainment, and games/prizes.

Reel Pizza Pies
13953 West Waddell Road, #103, Surprise
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, closed Tuesday

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

