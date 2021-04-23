Roundup: Don Woods' Say When Has an Opening Date, ARRIVE Has a New Name, and More

- Local
It’s Friday, and we have four big bites of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Shall we recap?
ARRIVE Phoenix Is Now Rise Uptown … Here’s What That Means
As of June 6, ARRIVE Phoenix — the boutique hotel in the Melrose District that opened last September — will be Rise Uptown (400 West Camelback Road). This means nothing for the food and beverage components of the hotel, i.e., Lylo Swim Club, Cartel Coffee, and The Pop Stand. However, it'll coincide with the opening of the highly anticipated rooftop bar Don Woods' Say When, named after the big-timer Arizona real estate developer Don Woods and inspired by the 1971-published Playboy's Host & Bar Book (specifically the chapter "Say When”). The bar is the latest venture from cocktailian Ross Simon.
Look Out Tito’s, Here Comes Some Arizona-Made Vodka
Chef Mark Tarbell of Tarbell’s has joined forces with Scottsdale’s Blue Clover Distillery owner Weston Holm to create a vodka inspired by Arizona’s citrus season. The limited-edition lemon-orange vodka is gluten-free, made with organic citrus, and locally infused. The vodka will launch next week and be exclusively available at The Wine Store at Tarbell’s (3205 East Camelback Road).
We-Ko-Pa Is the First Casino to Use Untappd
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort (10438 Wekopa Way, Scottsdale) has an onsite sports bar WKP Sports & Entertainment. The bar started using the Untappd app — the social network beer nerds use to track and rate beers worldwide — on Wednesday, 21. That means We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is the first casino in Arizona to leverage the app. “Untappd is the perfect way for us to let Valley beer enthusiasts know what we have on tap,” says Matthew Dunbar, WKP general manager, in a press release. Current beers include O.H.S.O.’s Popcycle Blonde, Helton’s Boysenberry Sour, Four Peaks’ Kiltlifter Scotch Ale, and State 48 Brewery’s Mango Wheat. There’s Yavapai-inspired H’mala (foam water).
Next Week: A Two-Day Hiring Fair for More Than 100 Restaurant Jobs
Kind Hospitality Group is hosting a two-day hiring fair in hopes to fill more than 100 front and back of house positions at all Macayo’s locations, four Panera Bread locations, Barrio Brewing Co., Copper Plate, and two O.H.S.O.s. The fair will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29. Valley restaurants hosting the fair include Barrio Brewing Co. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (5803 South Sossaman Road, Mesa), Macayo’s ASU Tempe (650 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe), Macayo’s Glendale (6012 West Bell Road, Glendale) Macayo’s Goodyear (1474 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear), Macayo’s Scottsdale (8608 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale), and Macayo’s Superstition Springs (6538 East Superstition Springs Boulevard, Mesa).
