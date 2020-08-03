New Restaurant Alert: Stratta Kitchen Opens Today in North Scottsdale

An option from the To Share or Not to Share section of the menu at Stratta Kitcehn.

Last week, we spoke to Alessandro Stratta about his culinary journey. The globe-trotting chef won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest for his time at the beloved Mary Elaine's at The Phoenician, among other accolades and accomplishments.

After a cancer diagnosis came a lifestyle change — which resulted in Stratta's latest, health-focused restaurant, Stratta Kitchen.

It opens today at 11 a.m.

Chef Alex Stratta. Stratta Kitchen

Stratta partnered with Genuine Concepts (the people behind The Vig and Ladera Taverna y Cocina) last fall to get things moving on this fast-casual, light-fare eatery, which has a Mediterranean-leaning menu.

That menu will change frequently and includes several dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. It’s divided into four sections: greens, grains, The Goods, and To Share or Not to Share. Options include vegetable and potato frittatas, whipped ricotta cheese and walnut romesco, and some baked artichoke, spinach, and goat cheese dip.

Big salads, too, packed with options like golden beets, Tuscan kale, and Moroccan-spiced eggplant. Grains include the Cali Coast quinoa dish, and among the protein entrees are Alaskan sterling salmon, steak, and chicken and house-made herbed turkey sausage and grilled wild mushrooms.

Wine and craft beer, too.

Stratta offers lunch and dinner for dine-in, takeout. and delivery. Stratta Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 8260 North Hayden Road, suite A102, in north Scottsdale — in the Mercado on Hayden shopping center.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services. Find Stratta Kitchen and many more Phoenix-area eateries in our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.