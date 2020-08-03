 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
An option from the To Share or Not to Share section of the menu at Stratta Kitcehn.EXPAND
An option from the To Share or Not to Share section of the menu at Stratta Kitcehn.
Stratta Kitchen

New Restaurant Alert: Stratta Kitchen Opens Today in North Scottsdale

Lauren Cusimano | August 3, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Last week, we spoke to Alessandro Stratta about his culinary journey. The globe-trotting chef won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest for his time at the beloved Mary Elaine's at The Phoenician, among other accolades and accomplishments.

After a cancer diagnosis came a lifestyle change — which resulted in Stratta's latest, health-focused restaurant, Stratta Kitchen.

It opens today at 11 a.m.

Related Stories

Stratta partnered with Genuine Concepts (the people behind The Vig and Ladera Taverna y Cocina) last fall to get things moving on this fast-casual, light-fare eatery, which has a Mediterranean-leaning menu.

That menu will change frequently and includes several dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. It’s divided into four sections: greens, grains, The Goods, and To Share or Not to Share. Options include vegetable and potato frittatas, whipped ricotta cheese and walnut romesco, and some baked artichoke, spinach, and goat cheese dip.

Big salads, too, packed with options like golden beets, Tuscan kale, and Moroccan-spiced eggplant. Grains include the Cali Coast quinoa dish, and among the protein entrees are Alaskan sterling salmon, steak, and chicken and house-made herbed turkey sausage and grilled wild mushrooms.

Wine and craft beer, too.

Stratta offers lunch and dinner for dine-in, takeout. and delivery. Stratta Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 8260 North Hayden Road, suite A102, in north Scottsdale — in the Mercado on Hayden shopping center.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services. Find Stratta Kitchen and many more Phoenix-area eateries in our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.