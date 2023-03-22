Dining Guide: A Full Day of Eating and Drinking in Mesa's Asian District

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on what the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area have to offer. From breakfast to happy hour drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today: zeroing in on Mesa’s Asian District.
Mesa’s Asian District — a 2-mile stretch of Dobson Road between Main Street and Southern Avenue — features over 70 Asian restaurants, grocery stores, and retail businesses. Once Mesa’s best-kept secret, the Asian District has experienced impressive growth since it launched its official branding in 2019, with a $10 million expansion in the works at Mekong Plaza and various night markets held throughout the year.
With a vast selection of family-owned restaurants, the Asian District is an excellent place to support local businesses and enjoy cuisine from a variety of different countries. Ready to check it out for yourself? Here’s a guide to get you started, but we fully support venturing off this list, as you’ll find seriously good eats in every corner of this metro Phoenix district.
BREAKFAST
Paris Baguette or Tous Les Jours
Mekong Sandwiches
Happy Baos
Pho Thuan Thanh
DINNER
Daruma sushi/roll/noodle
Jin BBQ
DESSERT & TEA
Miss Dessert
Tea Snow
LUNCH
Start your morning at Paris Baguette or Tous Les Jours, two long-standing bakery chains originating in South Korea. Serving pastries that fuse Parisian baking techniques with Korean- and Japanese-inspired flavors, expect to find items like sugar-glazed buns stuffed with red bean filling and mochi donuts made with rice flour and tapioca. Both are located inside markets (H Mart and Asiana Market, respectively) and open at or before 9 a.m., so you can shop before heading out for your next meal.
Mekong Sandwiches
66 South Dobson Road, #101, Mesa
If sandwiches are your go-to lunchtime staple, a stop at Mekong Sandwiches is a must. Specializing in banh mi, they offer 15 different flavors of this Vietnamese specialty, plus a hot bar with a rotating selection of items. Each banh mi is made with perfectly crunchy French bread and a variety of accouterments, including pickled veggies, cilantro, jalapeños, mayonnaise, and pate. Most options contain meat, but there are a couple of vegetarian options, like the #9 Vegetarian sandwich made with tofu and yams or the #15 Omelette sandwich. This is a counter-service-only restaurant, making it an excellent option when you don't have a full hour for lunch.
Happy Baos
66 South Dobson Road, #112, Mesa
“Handmade with love” isn’t the official slogan of Happy Baos, but it should be. Founder and chef Tao Mai’s specialty is anything with dough, which is apparent from the menu. The inside dining area is small, but bright lighting and wood paneling make it feel cozy. On the menu, you'll find plenty of house-made bao, dumplings, and noodles using exact recipes or those inspired by Mai’s upbringing in Northern China. Can’t-miss items include Pork Sheng Jian Bao, a family recipe from Mai’s great-grandmother, and Singapore Rice Noodles, a Cantonese-style dish made with shrimp and barbecue pork in a savory yellow curry paste.
Pho Thuan Thanh
502 South Dobson Road, #3, Mesa
You’d be forgiven for overlooking Pho Thuan Thanh — tucked away behind a Domino’s Pizza on Dobson Road, it’s not the easiest to spot. But inside this quaint, unassuming restaurant lies some of the best pho in the Valley, along with savory stews, hot pot, and stir-fried noodle dishes. We always gravitate to the 2-B Pho Tai Bo Vien. The richness of the sliced beef and beef meatballs is the perfect accompaniment to the savory broth and crunchy vegetables. This spot gets packed during lunch, so it’s best to come on the earlier side to snag a seat in the dining room (they open at 9:30 a.m. if you really want to beat the crowd).
DINNER
Daruma sushi/roll/noodle
1116 South Dobson Road, #113, Mesa
Ramen lovers have probably heard of Daruma, a restaurant known for its rich and savory tonkatsu ramen. However, ramen is only one-third of the sushi/roll/noodle title, so we also encourage trying the hand-rolled sushi or fresh sashimi — our personal favorite is the Dobson Roll, filled with tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and krab and accompanied by jalapenos for the perfect kick of heat. The restaurant is clean and modern, with a welcoming staff that makes the experience feel personal. Stop by during the week to enjoy all-day happy hour, featuring $3.50 hot sake and a selection of popular starters and rolls.
Thai Spices has become a staple in the Asian District since opening over a decade ago. Owner and chef Punninee Rungsiputtikul wanted to create a menu with her favorite foods from Bangkok, succeeding with dishes that perfectly balance the rich flavor profiles of Thai cuisine. You’ll find plenty of noodle and curry dishes alongside coconut-rich Khao Soi and Kang Hung Lay, a savory pork stew. Wash it down with one of their cocktails or mocktails made with ingredients popular in Thailand: longan, passion fruit and mangosteen, to name a few.
Thai Spices66 South Dobson Road, #133, Mesa
Jin BBQ
111 South Dobson Road, #104, Mesa
Step into Jin BBQ, and you may forget you’re in a strip mall in Mesa. The atmosphere is intimate yet boisterous, invoking what the business has referred to online as a throwback to '90s Seoul. The menu includes an a la carte selection of plain or seasoned meats to cook to your liking on your table’s center grill. Each order comes with a hearty variety of banchan (side dishes), including kimchi, macaroni salad, and a delicate egg soufflé. Additional side offerings are available for purchase, some large enough to be a meal on their own like the Hot Stone Bibimbap, which is more than enough food for two. The weekends tend to get busy, so we recommend hopping on the Yelp page to join the waitlist before you head over.
DESSERT & TEA
Fire Tiger Dessert Café
111 South Dobson Road, #108, Mesa
Most restaurants would consider lighting your meal on fire a bad thing, but it’s just the opposite at Fire Tiger. This popular Thai chain is best known for its milk teas topped with a hand-torched brown sugar brulee. Beyond these bestselling items, Fire Tiger offers additional desserts and a refreshing line of housemade sodas. The Lychee Soda is a standout: light, slightly sweet, and containing flavorful popping boba, this is a drink you'll continuously crave. If you're interested in cupsleeve events — fan-hosted parties celebrating K-pop bands — keep an eye on Fire Tiger's Instagram page for upcoming dates.
Miss Dessert
1832 West Broadway Road, #105, Mesa
The first thing you notice about Miss Dessert, besides the eye-catching menu items, is the welcoming environment. Light and bright with plenty of seating, Miss Dessert is tailored for lingering with a date or a group of friends. Specialties include Hong Kong-style desserts separated into five different categories. The largest selection comes from the Vanilla Snow Series, which features combinations of fresh fruit and purple sticky rice in a bowl of sweetened shaved ice. Additionally, Miss Dessert serves milk teas, cheese teas, and a line of handcrafted fruit refreshers. Items without gluten, dairy, or caffeine are clearly labeled on the menu, making it easy for those with food allergies to order.
Tea Snow
66 South Dobson Road, #150, Mesa
Located in the shopping and dining center at Mekong Plaza, Tea Snow offers fruit smoothies and boba teas alongside shaved snow and Vietnamese coffee. While there is a seemingly endless amount of menu items to choose from (over 80, to be exact), you can also build your own by selecting a base drink and customizing it with real fruit bits, jellies, or popping boba. If you, like us, become hooked on their refreshing Mango Milk Tea or creamy Avocado Smoothie, start a punch card to earn a free item of your choice. One thing to note: Tea Snow doesn't have a dining area, but there's plenty of seating room in the nearby food court.
LATE NIGHT
Tipsy Chicken
1933 West Main Street, #7, Mesa
When you want to keep the party going but aren’t quite ready to hit up one of the nearby karaoke spots, Tipsy Chicken is the answer. Open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, this spot serves Korean fried chicken, Korean-inspired street food, and soju cocktails in an environment with “late night bar vibes.” While the fried chicken is not to be missed (especially the soy & garlic flavor), be sure to try some of their other dishes, like the sizzling Corn Cheese or the umami-rich Rosé Tteokbokki. Add a soju pitcher to the mix, and you have the recipe for a delicious evening — no singing required.
