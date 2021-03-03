The Humble Group is hiring for 50 restaurant positions this week.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

The Humble Group is looking to hire more than 50 people for front- and back-of-house restaurant positions for three of its locations this week. The Humble Pie spots in Scottsdale and Glendale, plus the new concept, Humble Bistro, are looking for managers, shift leaders, servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, chefs, and cooks.

The hiring fair will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, and Friday, March 5, at Humble Bistro — which will be opening in the coming weeks — at 5415 East High Street, #127. Applicants are encouraged to show up for walk-in interviews, resumes in hand. Those who cannot attend may email their resume to careers@humblebistro.com.

Located at the High Street at City North dining hub, Humble Bistro will be more of a wine bar with made-daily pasta and other forms of Italian, European, and Latin cuisine. Some staples from the Humble Pie (more of an upscale pizza place) menu will also be available, but Humble Chef Jorge Gomez plans to be a little more creative with the bistro.

And in case you're looking to work for a local company, the Scottsdale-based Humble Group has been around for more than 12 years. For more information, see the Humble Pie and Humble Bistro websites.