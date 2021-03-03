 
The Humble Group Is Hiring For 50 Restaurant Positions This Week

Lauren Cusimano | March 3, 2021 | 6:00am
The Humble Group is hiring for 50 restaurant positions this week.EXPAND
The Humble Group is hiring for 50 restaurant positions this week.
TJ Perez
The Humble Group is looking to hire more than 50 people for front- and back-of-house restaurant positions for three of its locations this week. The Humble Pie spots in Scottsdale and Glendale, plus the new concept, Humble Bistro, are looking for managers, shift leaders, servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, chefs, and cooks.

The hiring fair will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, and Friday, March 5, at Humble Bistro — which will be opening in the coming weeks — at 5415 East High Street, #127. Applicants are encouraged to show up for walk-in interviews, resumes in hand. Those who cannot attend may email their resume to careers@humblebistro.com.

Located at the High Street at City North dining hub, Humble Bistro will be more of a wine bar with made-daily pasta and other forms of Italian, European, and Latin cuisine. Some staples from the Humble Pie (more of an upscale pizza place) menu will also be available, but Humble Chef Jorge Gomez plans to be a little more creative with the bistro.

And in case you're looking to work for a local company, the Scottsdale-based Humble Group has been around for more than 12 years. For more information, see the Humble Pie and Humble Bistro websites.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

