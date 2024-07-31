These 15 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

The summers are extremely tough for Phoenix restaurants and the Valley frequently sees a spike in closures as the temperatures soar. June stacked up a whopping 17 closures, and July isn't far behind with 15 spots shuttering throughout the Valley. Here are metro Phoenix's most recent restaurant closings.
Clever Ramen
Clever Ramen, the fast-casual sibling of Clever Koi, has served its last bao and build-your-own bowls. Located at Skysong, ASU's innovation center on McDowell and Scottsdale roads, the restaurant opened to offer a more casual option for enjoying some of Clever Koi's best sellers. But on July 1, the restaurant abruptly closed, sharing the news on social media and thanking fans for their patronage.
Buon Padre Pizza
Buon Padre Pizza, a family-run pizzeria known for its special pie topped with sliced hot dogs, has closed. The casual, counter-service restaurant also served wings, calzones and salads and was located on Pecos Road just east of McQueen Road in Chandler.
Rockefeller
After two years, the Hayden Road restaurant Rockefeller has closed its doors. The upscale eatery served a selection of fresh seafood dishes in a swanky, modern space. Oysters, as the restaurant's name suggests, were a center point of the menu, as was a daily extended happy hour.
The splashy restaurant on Camelback Road was hard to miss when driving past. Chantico's large patio, gas fires and towering metal walls gave a hint at the resort-style spot within. Owned by the same team as Ocotillo and Sidecar Social Club, the kitchen served a menu inspired by Mexico City. A somewhat vague closing announcement was made online which was solidified as an "available" sign went up outside. The restaurant is now closed and the building and business are both up for sale.
Fat Willy's
Fat Willy's Family Sports Grill has been serving customers in the Valley since 2008. Over the years, the chain grew to include locations in Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Cave Creek and Tucson. Now, the Chander location on Gilbert Road just north of Chandler Heights Road has closed. The other locations of this sports bar and pub remain open.
Buca di Beppo
National chain Buca di Beppo has closed a host of restaurants around the country, including one of its Valley locations. The Chandler restaurant, on 56th Street and Ray Road, has closed. Locations of the Italian restaurant in Mesa, Scottsdale and Peoria remain open.
In the middle of July, Mesa's HandleBar Diner closed without much warning to its customers or the folks running it. Chasie Womak and Kevin McMillen operated the diner and shared on social media that the building's owners chose "to close the diner effective immediately” and called the news “quite a surprise." The diner originally opened in 2017 and was led by chef Adam Allison before changing hands in 2023.
Modern Market Eatery
The Colorado-based healthy fast food chain Modern Market Eatery suddenly closed all of its Arizona locations in July, removing itself from having any presence in the state. The chain's mission is to serve whole foods that are clean and sustainable, but available fast. Menu options include pizzas, salads and fresh bowls. The metro Phoenix locations were in Scottsdale, Ahwatukee and the North Valley.
Crust Brothers Pizza
A relatively short-lived location of Crust Brothers Pizza closed this month after about a year and a half in business. Two brothers, Eddie and Mark Miller, launched the pizzeria with a Scottsdale location in 2019. They later added the Tempe restaurant at Baseline Road and McClintock Drive. While the Tempe location has now closed, the original is still open and serving Midwest-style square-cut pizzas, salads and subs.
Tacos & Craft
The last few months have been a roller coaster for Tacos & Craft. In March, the Mexican restaurant opened in Tempe. Just a few months later, that location closed in early July. But just as the Tempe doors closed, another location opened on Northern Avenue in Peoria. Continuous posts on social media despite the closure left fans confused. However, it now seems the promotional photos and posts apply to the new location.
When chef Stephen Jones closed his acclaimed restaurant The Larder + The Delta in downtown Phoenix, it was clear the next tenant to take over the space would have giant shoes to fill. The Pairing Room, a wine bar and eatery from the folks behind Throne Brewing and Coronado Vineyards, stepped up to the plate. But after a shaky three months — one month open, one month closed for renovations and a menu revamp, and another month open — the restaurant has permanently closed.
Philly's Sports Grill
Previously, the Valley was home to five locations of Philly's Sports Grill. Now, it's down to four. One of the chain's Tempe restaurants, located on the corner of Baseline Road and McClintock Drive, has closed. The other Valley restaurants remain open, slinging cheesesteaks, wings and pizza.
Pronto by Serrano's
Last July, the Serrano's family launched a new fast-casual version of their longtime Mexican restaurants with Pronto in Tempe. The new concept took over a former Serrano’s location on Rural and Guadalupe roads. But now, a year after opening, the new restaurant has closed. The restaurant shared the news on social media, writing, "Sadly, we closed our doors today (7-30-2024), ending an important chapter in our family history. We thank you for your support and hope you will join us at our Serrano's locations in Mesa and Queen Creek."
In early May, Scott Conant left Mora Italian, an uptown Phoenix restaurant synonymous with the celebrity chef. Just under three months later, the restaurant closed. The modern Italian eatery was known for its pizzas, pastas and fresh entrees along with wine and cocktails. It served customers on Seventh Street just south of Bethany Home Road for seven years.
Los Taquitos
Los Taquitos has closed the doors of its Chandler restaurant located on the corner of Ray Road and State Route 101. The restaurant served a wide selection of tacos, burritos, bowls, tortas, quesadillas, tostadas and soups. The local chain has served the Valley since 1981 and its locations in Ahwatukee, Arcadia and uptown Phoenix remain open.