These 5 New Restaurants are Now Open In Greater Phoenix

click to enlarge B&B Cocktail Lounge is a spin-off from Bourbon & Bones in Scottsdale. Courtesy of B&B Cocktail Lounge B&B Cocktail Lounge

4222 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Hours: 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Desmond

1 North First Street

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily



click to enlarge The first Arizona location of Torchy's Tacos is located on Camelback Road. Courtesy of Torchy's Tacos Torchy's Tacos

1935 East Camelback Road, Suite C-130

Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

California Fish Grill

1743 East Camelback Road, Suite A-5

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

click to enlarge Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine brings fine dining to Chandler. Jill McNamara Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine

3491 West Frye Road, Chandler

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday plus Sunday 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.

Summer can be a rough time for restaurants in metro Phoenix. But a few newcomers are taking advantage of the slower season to open for the first time.Over the last week, five new restaurants and cocktail bars have opened in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Chandler. Here's what you need to know.Fans of Bourbon & Bones Chophouse, rejoice. The restaurant now has a spin-off cocktail bar located just steps away. Located north of the restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale, B&B Cocktail Lounge opened on Wednesday, June 22. The bar offers beer, wine, and cocktails along with sharable snacks including sliced Wagyu with sweet chile and ponzu butter, cheese-stuffed dates, sushi, and fondue. This is the first location of B&B in the Valley, with another slated to open at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix next year.A new Neopolitan-style pizza joint has quietly opened in downtown Phoenix. The Desmond restaurant and bar, located next to the Kettle Black pub on First Street, serves pizzas, sandwiches, and salads made with ingredients that are either local or imported from Italy, according to its website. For those looking for a heartier meal, entrees include New York Strip, a bone-in pork chop, or shrimp and scallop linguini. The food menu is accompanied by a drinks list of wine, beer and cocktails.Texas-famous Torchy's Tacos has opened its first Arizona location. On Monday evening, the new Camelback Colonnade restaurant hosted an opening party with free tacos, queso, beer samples, and other drinks. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, the restaurant officially opens for service. The new location includes a dining room and patio where customers can try signature tacos and margaritas. After this restaurant, Torchy's is planning to open two more Phoenix locations later this year.The Camelback Colonnade is filling up with new places to eat, as the 47th location of the national chain California Fish Grill opened there on June 25. It is the restaurant's second location in Arizona, following a Mesa opening last year. The counter-service restaurant serves tacos, hand-battered fish, chowders, salads and plant-based dishes. The chain focuses on serving sustainably-sourced seafood.Indian food just got a fine-dining makeover in Chandler, at Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine. Local ingredients, including produce from Steadfast Farms and fish from Chula Seafood meet aromatic Indian spices at this new restaurant which opened on June 23. Dishes include Tandoori stuffed bread with masala ricotta cheese, pindi chana hummus with pickled gooseberries, and duck, lamb, and shrimp kebabs. The new restaurant also serves cocktails in its dining room and outside patio, located on Frye Road in Chandler. Reservations can be made online.