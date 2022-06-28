These 5 New Restaurants are Now Open In Greater Phoenix

Over the last week, five new restaurants and cocktail bars have opened in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Chandler. Here's what you need to know.
B&B Cocktail Lounge
4222 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Hours: 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.Fans of Bourbon & Bones Chophouse, rejoice. The restaurant now has a spin-off cocktail bar located just steps away. Located north of the restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale, B&B Cocktail Lounge opened on Wednesday, June 22. The bar offers beer, wine, and cocktails along with sharable snacks including sliced Wagyu with sweet chile and ponzu butter, cheese-stuffed dates, sushi, and fondue. This is the first location of B&B in the Valley, with another slated to open at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix next year.
The Desmond
1 North First Street
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
A new Neopolitan-style pizza joint has quietly opened in downtown Phoenix. The Desmond restaurant and bar, located next to the Kettle Black pub on First Street, serves pizzas, sandwiches, and salads made with ingredients that are either local or imported from Italy, according to its website. For those looking for a heartier meal, entrees include New York Strip, a bone-in pork chop, or shrimp and scallop linguini. The food menu is accompanied by a drinks list of wine, beer and cocktails.
Torchy's Tacos
1935 East Camelback Road, Suite C-130
Hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Texas-famous Torchy's Tacos has opened its first Arizona location. On Monday evening, the new Camelback Colonnade restaurant hosted an opening party with free tacos, queso, beer samples, and other drinks. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, the restaurant officially opens for service. The new location includes a dining room and patio where customers can try signature tacos and margaritas. After this restaurant, Torchy's is planning to open two more Phoenix locations later this year.
California Fish Grill
1743 East Camelback Road, Suite A-5
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. The Camelback Colonnade is filling up with new places to eat, as the 47th location of the national chain California Fish Grill opened there on June 25. It is the restaurant's second location in Arizona, following a Mesa opening last year. The counter-service restaurant serves tacos, hand-battered fish, chowders, salads and plant-based dishes. The chain focuses on serving sustainably-sourced seafood.
Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine
3491 West Frye Road, Chandler
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday plus Sunday 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. Indian food just got a fine-dining makeover in Chandler, at Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine. Local ingredients, including produce from Steadfast Farms and fish from Chula Seafood meet aromatic Indian spices at this new restaurant which opened on June 23. Dishes include Tandoori stuffed bread with masala ricotta cheese, pindi chana hummus with pickled gooseberries, and duck, lamb, and shrimp kebabs. The new restaurant also serves cocktails in its dining room and outside patio, located on Frye Road in Chandler. Reservations can be made online.