  MVN

4
We haven't forgotten fans of Savannah Smiles.
Courtesy of Original Gravity

Three Things About the Phoenix Food Scene You Need to Know

New Times Staff | February 23, 2019 | 6:00am
It's been a crazy week — rain, bartending competitions, pizza essays, and a postponed Devour the World. And the weekend is expected to extra busy with cultural events like the Italian Festival and Arizona Matsuri, culinary fests like the PHX Vegan Festival and Devour Culinary Classic, and of course, the first Cactus League spring training game.

So we don't blame you for overlooking a few things. From a supper series celebrating Arizona history to a soon-to-open Indian eatery and a friendly competition involving Girl Scout cookies, here's some Phoenix food news you may have missed.

Peanut butter lovers rejoice. Try the Do-Si-Dos Flight of Delight by PNPK.
Courtesy of PNPK

Metro Phoenix Restaurants Compete in the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge
We're deep in the heart of one of our favorite seasons — Girl Scout cookie time. Select restaurants across the Valley are participating in the sixth annual Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge, meaning local chefs are gently competing to create the best Girl Scout cookie-flavored dessert. Between now and February 28, you're encouraged to try several desserts inspired by Girl Scout cookies. Here are five places you can visit before time is up.

The Five Cs Supper Series features chicken with Arizona Shade Farms pink bacon oyster mushrooms.
Debby Wolvos

The Scottsdale Resort Launches Five Cs Supper Series
For major fans of dinner and Arizona history, the Five Cs Supper Series at Kitchen West Restaurant is apt to satisfy all desires. Held at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, Chef Rick Dupere will present five, three-course, family-style dinners accompanied by Arizona wine and their signature Maude Mule starting March 7 and running till June. Dinners will be held on March 7, March 28, April 25, May 30, and June 20. Meals commemorate the state five Cs — copper, cattle, cotton, citrus, and climate — while celebrating the centennial of Grand Canyon National Park and Arizona’s own 107th birthday.

Lamb curry will be one of the featured dishes at the new Tikka Shack in north Phoenix.
Courtesy of Tikka Shack

Fast-Casual Indian Restaurant to Open at Desert Ridge Marketplace in North Phoenix
A fast, casual Indian restaurant, with a beer wall, will open its first store outside of Texas at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix, the complex said in a news release today, February 11. Tikka Shack will open next month, according to the news release, offering diners traditional Indian dishes with build-your-own options. The restaurant also includes a self-serve beer wall. That should be interesting. “There are few options for Indian food in the North Valley and Tikka Shack fills that void,” Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing at Vestar, said in a statement. Tikka Shack currently has two stores in Lubbock, Texas. The Desert Ridge location will be its third.

