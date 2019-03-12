Three Phoenix Food Events Happening in March

Three events are happening in March, including the rescheduled Devour the World.

In addition to the many food festivals happening this spring across the Valley, more intimate events are going down in the Phoenix food world as well. From lunches soundtracked by Grammy Award-winning cellists to special cookbook dinners, here are three food events happening in the remainder of March.

EXPAND Come for the skirt steak, stay for the Q&A. Courtesy of Roka Akor

Lunch with Zuill Bailey

Roka Akor

7299 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Upscale Japanese eatery Roka Akor will be hosting a lunch in Scottsdale with Zuill Bailey — a Grammy Award-winning cellist — from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13. Attendees get a four-course meal while Bailey hits the Bach and other classics. And after the performance, you’ll get a chance to ask the musician any pressing questions.