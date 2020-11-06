Tratto 2.0 Is Now Open, Plus More Bites of Phoenix Food and Drink News

It’s Friday, so here are three big bites of Phoenix food and drink news from this week.

Tratto 2.0 Is Now Open

On September 10, pizzaiolo Chris Bianco shared some big news: Pane Bianco Van Buren was closing, but the space would soon be home to Tratto, which would relocate from the Town and Country Shopping Center in east Phoenix. This week, it was announced that Tratto is now open. The 103-year-old building at 1505 East Van Buren Street is 4,000 square feet, a big upgrade from the former 1,100 square feet Bianco, Chef Cassie Shortino, and the Tratto team were working with. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made via the Tratto website.

EXPAND Josephine., we hardly knew ye. Natasha Yee

More Shakeups Are Coming to the Roosevelt Row Area

Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix may look somewhat the same (The Dressing Room sign is still painted on, for example) but big changes are in the works for the restaurant row and its neighboring streets. For instance, restaurateur Peter Kasperski (Cowboy Ciao and more) and mixologist Richie Moe (Citizen Public House and more) are partnering to take over Josephine (which we enjoyed, but oh well) and Coup de Grace — both not-long-for-this-world eateries on Portland Street. Josephine will become a Cowboy Ciao-leaning restaurant called Character and Coup de Grace will become Alias — another speakeasy-style bar — sometime this fall.

EXPAND We support more access to Arizona Sake. Chris Malloy

One More Local Bottle Shop Is Carrying Arizona Sake

It’s probably clear we’re fans of Holbrook, Arizona-based Arizona Sake and sake maker Atsuo Sakurai, a native of Yokohama, Japan. (As proof, read how we went wild over the limited release of the Navajo Native Tea-Brewed Junmai Ginjo this summer). Well, good news for other fans of the country’s best sake: There’s one more place where you can get it: the recently opened Rift Wine + Tap, a bottle shop and craft beer/wine joint in south Scottsdale run by booze nerds Damien Kanser and Jonathan Coppins. Rift started carrying Arizona Sake this week.



