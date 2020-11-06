 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Restaurant News |

Tratto 2.0 Is Now Open, Plus More Bites of Phoenix Food and Drink News

Lauren Cusimano | November 6, 2020 | 6:00am
Pane Bianco Van Buren is now Tratto, which is now open.EXPAND
Pane Bianco Van Buren is now Tratto, which is now open.
Chris Malloy
AA

It’s Friday, so here are three big bites of Phoenix food and drink news from this week.

Tratto 2.0 Is Now Open

On September 10, pizzaiolo Chris Bianco shared some big news: Pane Bianco Van Buren was closing, but the space would soon be home to Tratto, which would relocate from the Town and Country Shopping Center in east Phoenix. This week, it was announced that Tratto is now open. The 103-year-old building at 1505 East Van Buren Street is 4,000 square feet, a big upgrade from the former 1,100 square feet Bianco, Chef Cassie Shortino, and the Tratto team were working with. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made via the Tratto website.

Related Stories

Josephine., we hardly knew ye.EXPAND
Josephine., we hardly knew ye.
Natasha Yee

More Shakeups Are Coming to the Roosevelt Row Area

Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix may look somewhat the same (The Dressing Room sign is still painted on, for example) but big changes are in the works for the restaurant row and its neighboring streets. For instance, restaurateur Peter Kasperski (Cowboy Ciao and more) and mixologist Richie Moe (Citizen Public House and more) are partnering to take over Josephine (which we enjoyed, but oh well) and Coup de Grace — both not-long-for-this-world eateries on Portland Street. Josephine will become a Cowboy Ciao-leaning restaurant called Character and Coup de Grace will become Alias — another speakeasy-style bar — sometime this fall.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us
We support more access to Arizona Sake.EXPAND
We support more access to Arizona Sake.
Chris Malloy

One More Local Bottle Shop Is Carrying Arizona Sake

It’s probably clear we’re fans of Holbrook, Arizona-based Arizona Sake and sake maker Atsuo Sakurai, a native of Yokohama, Japan. (As proof, read how we went wild over the limited release of the Navajo Native Tea-Brewed Junmai Ginjo this summer). Well, good news for other fans of the country’s best sake: There’s one more place where you can get it: the recently opened Rift Wine + Tap, a bottle shop and craft beer/wine joint in south Scottsdale run by booze nerds Damien Kanser and Jonathan Coppins. Rift started carrying Arizona Sake this week.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.