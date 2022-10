Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

click to enlarge It took Lennis Montero more than two years to reach Phoenix. She's now serving foods from her Cuban homeland at Cubanitas Kitchen. Mike Madriaga Cubanitas Kitchen 3001 East Washington Street, inside the 76 gas station

480-925-5840



click to enlarge Bodega is the newest addition to Westgate in Glendale. Lauren Cusimano Bodega

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, #209, Glendale

623-877-7673

Coabana

1 East Washington Street, #124

480-747-7973

Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar

1929 East Grant Road, Tucson

520-650-6656

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona.At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, and plenty of rum. Here are four new bars and restaurants to try Cuban food in Phoenix and beyond.Originally a food truck business, Cubanitas Kitchen opened a permanent location on September 19. The little spot is hidden inside a 76 gas station on Washington Street a few miles north of Sky Harbor International Airport. There, co-owner and chef Lennis Montero cooks recipes from her home country, including ropa vieja, Cuban sandwiches, and tostones. Look for the food truck parked outside to let you know you're in the right place. Bodega is the newest addition to the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. The upbeat restaurant and bar opened on September 21, and features brightly colored tropical decor that reflects many items on the menu. Expect an eclectic mix of fresh ceviche, tacos, sandwiches, and pizza. An impressive cocktails list includes more than 20 options with seven different varieties of mojitos.Located in downtown Phoenix, new cocktail bar Coabana is now serving up a taste of Cuba and Miami. Golden banana leaves arch over the bar in this beautifully decorated spot. Pull up a stool at the bar or sink into a leather sofa to order your favorite rum cocktail. The menu includes a build-your-own mojito, a frozen Miami Vice, and a selection of snacks including ceviche, croquetas, and empanadas.Down in Tucson, new restaurant and bar Mojo has opened bringing a taste of the island to the Old Pueblo. Owner Nick Schaffer teamed up with Cuban chef Patricia Espinosa and chef Janet Valderas formerly of Tanque Verde Ranch to create a menu unique to the area, according to This Is Tucson. Try fried empanadas, ropa vieja, and the dish that inspired the restaurant's name, mojo chicken served with chile verde salsa.