Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

October 31, 2022 10:30AM

A Cuban sandwich and tostones from Cubanitas Kitchen.
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona.

At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, and plenty of rum. Here are four new bars and restaurants to try Cuban food in Phoenix and beyond.

click to enlarge
It took Lennis Montero more than two years to reach Phoenix. She's now serving foods from her Cuban homeland at Cubanitas Kitchen.
Mike Madriaga

Cubanitas Kitchen

3001 East Washington Street, inside the 76 gas station
480-925-5840
Originally a food truck business, Cubanitas Kitchen opened a permanent location on September 19. The little spot is hidden inside a 76 gas station on Washington Street a few miles north of Sky Harbor International Airport. There, co-owner and chef Lennis Montero cooks recipes from her home country, including ropa vieja, Cuban sandwiches, and tostones. Look for the food truck parked outside to let you know you're in the right place.

click to enlarge
Bodega is the newest addition to Westgate in Glendale.
Lauren Cusimano

Bodega

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, #209, Glendale
623-877-7673
Bodega is the newest addition to the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. The upbeat restaurant and bar opened on September 21, and features brightly colored tropical decor that reflects many items on the menu. Expect an eclectic mix of fresh ceviche, tacos, sandwiches, and pizza. An impressive cocktails list includes more than 20 options with seven different varieties of mojitos.

Coabana

1 East Washington Street, #124
480-747-7973
Located in downtown Phoenix, new cocktail bar Coabana is now serving up a taste of Cuba and Miami. Golden banana leaves arch over the bar in this beautifully decorated spot. Pull up a stool at the bar or sink into a leather sofa to order your favorite rum cocktail. The menu includes a build-your-own mojito, a frozen Miami Vice, and a selection of snacks including ceviche, croquetas, and empanadas.

Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar

1929 East Grant Road, Tucson
520-650-6656
Down in Tucson, new restaurant and bar Mojo has opened bringing a taste of the island to the Old Pueblo. Owner Nick Schaffer teamed up with Cuban chef Patricia Espinosa and chef Janet Valderas formerly of Tanque Verde Ranch to create a menu unique to the area, according to This Is Tucson. Try fried empanadas, ropa vieja, and the dish that inspired the restaurant's name, mojo chicken served with chile verde salsa. 
