Where to Drink and Dine During the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Greatest Show on Grass returns to the Valley Monday, January 27, through Sunday, February 2. Sure, the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open attracts visitors from across the country, but it's also a good time for locals. And since it's a given that you're going to get hungry watching golf all day (or downing shots while people-watching — we don't judge), we have some suggestions for dining deals, specialty cocktails, and more. See you on the green.
K O'Donnell's14850 North Northsight Boulevard, Scottsdale
The sports bar is conveniently located near the Open and offers round-trip shuttle service, plus lots to do before and after you hit the golf course. The shuttle starts at 9 a.m. and runs until after the tournament wraps for the day. For $10, you get a round-trip ride and a $5 voucher for food and drink at K O'Donnell's (valid starting February 3). If you want to dine in, brunch is served Thursday through Sunday until noon, and there's also live music at night throughout the weekend.
Boondocks Patio & Grill4341 North 75th Street, Scottsdale
This neighborhood bar in Old Town Scottsdale is the place to party before and after the tournament. Boondocks Patio & Grill is offering drink and food specials all week. On opening day, get 25 percent off all pita sandwiches from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. There's also $6 appetizers, $5 well drinks, draft beers, and select glasses of wine during happy hour from 3 to 8 p.m., and $5 Smirnoff and Jameson drinks from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Meat the Ball16211 North Scottsdale Road, Suite A5, Scottsdale
Meat the Ball has released a limited-time-only Hole-In-One cocktail for patrons to enjoy during the tournament. It's a frozen drink made with Aperol, Cava Brut, fresh lemon, seltzer, and a frozen juice ball. The restaurant will be hosting happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and reverse happy hour from 6 p.m. to close. Other happy hour offerings include $5 wine, $2 off house cocktails, $5 draft beer, and $3 off appetizers. Bring in your WMPO ticket to get 10 percent off your entire bill.
Ocean Prime5455 East High Street
In honor of the Open, Ocean Prime is offering some specials sure to score some points. Cocktails include The Birdie (Hudson Rye, private barrel selection, Cherry Heering, dry Oloroso sherry, and bitters) the John Daly (lemonade, iced tea, and vodka), and the Hole in One (Bombay Sapphire Gin, muddled cucumber, and lime). For appetizers, order the Stroke Play shrimp saute, the Tee Off steak tartare, and the Bogey ravioli. Specials are available from January 27 to February 2.
PHX Beer Co.8300 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
Golf legend and Valley boy Phil Mickelson is unable to play in the tournament this year (he's got another one in Saudi Arabia), so PHX Beer Co. has devised a plan to get him back in 2021. From January 27 to February 2, visit the Scottsdale location and say the phrase, "We miss you, Phil" to your server while signing the petition to bring him back. You'll get $1 off an entree or beer, or $2 off by showing a same-day WMPO ticket. Once the signatures are collected, they'll be sent off to Mickelson himself.
Scottsdale Quarter15059 North Scottsdale Road, #205, Scottsdale
This outdoor shopping mall has restaurants galore and is perfect for some food before or after the Open. If you want some early morning eats, hit the new Breakfast Kitchen Bar, eat a quick hot dog at Dog Haus, or grab a slice at Grimaldi's Pizzeria. Scottsdale Quarter is also providing a free shuttle service from noon to 5 p.m, Friday through Sunday, during the Open. Pickup and drop-off will be just across from Sorso Wine Room.
The Vig10199 East Bell Road, Scottsdale
The Vig's McDowell Mountain location is super-close to the course, and there's a complimentary shuttle to and from the restaurant. It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Pop in for some solid eats like guacamole and chips, wings, and burgers, or sip some $4 mimosas and bloody marys during weekend brunch.
Zipps Sports GrillMultiple Locations
Visit the Frank Lloyd Wright or Kierland locations and purchase a $10 Zipps Sports Grill food and drink voucher in exchange for a free shuttle ride to the Open. Before you leave, put in an order of those incredible wings, nachos, or beer cheese pretzels, and prepare for all the beer coming your way at the Open — or right at Zipps.
