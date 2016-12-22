New Year’s Eve 2016 in Metro Phoenix: Here Are 10 Things to Do

EXPAND New Year's Eve in Phoenix means comedy shows, themed parties, outdoor fun, and drag stars. National Comedy Theatre

Weekend plans meet New Year’s Eve plans as the final day of 2016 falls on a Saturday. For those who want to do a little something different to ring in 2017, Phoenix has more than a couple of events for the arts-and-culture set. Whether it's a flannel-themed community gathering, a drag show, or live podcast taping, here are 10 events happening on New Year’s Eve in the Valley.

EXPAND These pals got cozy before midnight. Benjamin Leatherman

2016 Flannel Ball

Guys, it’s back. Lawn Gnome Publishing is hosting the 2017 Flannel Ball: New Year's Eve Party & Art Show featuring beer and games provided by New Belgium and New Times, a local art show curated by Kharli Mandeville, food trucks, live music, and a photo booth with props. NYE stuff includes a champagne toast, midnight countdown, and a piñata drop. Wear your best flannel from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $15 till December 24, $20 till December 30, and $25 the day of the event. Visit the Flannel Ball website for more.

EXPAND Lady Christian will help you ring in the new year with some Mistress of Ceremonies skills. Melissa Fossum

An Absolutely Fabulous New Year's Eve Party

If you're looking forward to sashaying away from 2016, do so at An Absolutely Fabulous New Year's Eve Party – held at Cruisin' 7th and hosted by Imperial Court of Arizona. The performance, fundraiser, and 50/50 raffle and auction will be hosted by the Mistress of Ceremonies Lady Christian. The show starts at 10:30 p.m. after you hand over a $3 cover, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. RSVP through the Facebook event.

EXPAND Bust out that cocktail dress for the Confetti Ball at Hotel Valley Ho. Courtesy of Confetti Ball

Confetti Ball

Who can resist something called the Confetti Ball? The Hotel Valley Ho is putting on this fancy New Year's Eve gala for those just waiting to break out that cocktail attire. The event includes a four-hour reception, hors d’oeuvres, a midnight champagne toast, and a massive confetti drop and video countdown. The party runs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $159 per guest, with VIP and table reservation options available. Visit the Confetti Ball website for details.

EXPAND Doug Benson will be here for Doug Loves Movies Live at 4:20 p.m. at the Tempe Improv. Gersh

Doug Loves Movies Live

The beloved Doug Benson is making a stop at the Tempe Improv for a live episode of the Doug Loves Movies podcast. Whether stoner humor is totally your jam or you just consider yourself a movie buff, spend New Year’s Eve with Doug starting at 4:20 p.m. – because doy. This event is 18-and-over with a two-drink minimum. Tickets are $20 for general admission. Visit the Tempe Improv website for more.

EXPAND Get virtual at Westgate during the Facebook Virtual Reality Experience with extended hours on NYE. Courtesy of Westgate Entertainment District

Facebook Virtual Reality Experience

Westgate will be teeming with Fiesta Bowl festivities on NYE, but that doesn’t mean you can’t geek out among the crowd. The Glendale entertainment district is hosting a free, immersive Facebook virtual reality experience. Participants get to try Samsung’s Gear VR, powered by Oculus, with an introduction to VR via the Gear VR. Plus you’ll get to share a GIF of yourself in the headset. Located in the WaterDance Plaza, the VR tour runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for those over 13. Visit the Westgate Entertainment District website for more information.

Read on for a hiking hurrah, improv, and more.

