9 Art Shows You Need to See in Metro Phoenix This Fall

Lia Chaia, Minhocão (detail), 2006. Video. Museum of Modern Art, São Paulo Collection, Loan from Eduardo Brandão and Jan Fjeld. Edouard Fraipont

Consider yourself lucky to be a local this fall. Phoenix likely will make the must-visit lists of art lovers across the country (and beyond).

The Valley’s visual art lineup includes several significant exhibitions, including the first North American retrospective of Paolo Soleri’s work since 1971, a rare survey of contemporary Brazilian art, and a show spotlighting Juxtapoz founder Robert Williams’ conceptual realism.

But that’s just a sampling of the most anticipated exhibitions opening in the coming months. Here’s a look at must-see art shows featuring works by international artists and plenty of Arizona’s own talented creatives.