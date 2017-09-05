9 Art Shows You Need to See in Metro Phoenix This Fall
|
Lia Chaia, Minhocão (detail), 2006. Video. Museum of Modern Art, São Paulo Collection, Loan from Eduardo Brandão and Jan Fjeld.
Edouard Fraipont
Consider yourself lucky to be a local this fall. Phoenix likely will make the must-visit lists of art lovers across the country (and beyond).
The Valley’s visual art lineup includes several significant exhibitions, including the first North American retrospective of Paolo Soleri’s work since 1971, a rare survey of contemporary Brazilian art, and a show spotlighting Juxtapoz founder Robert Williams’ conceptual realism.
But that’s just a sampling of the most anticipated exhibitions opening in the coming months. Here’s a look at must-see art shows featuring works by international artists and plenty of Arizona’s own talented creatives.
“Past/Future/Present”
Phoenix Art Museum
Through December 31
See 70 works by 59 artists as Phoenix Art Museum presents "Past/Future/Present: Contemporary Brazilian Art from the Museum of Modern Art, São Paulo." It's a chance to explore diverse artwork created in recent decades by pioneering Brazilian artists, in the first large-scale exhibition in the U.S. to feature art from this South American museum. Featured works are organized around five themes that include reimagined landscape, shifting identities, and reinvention of the monochrome.
|
See work by Kahn/Selesnick at Lisa Sette Gallery.
Courtesy of Lisa Sette Gallery
“Future Arcana”
Lisa Sette Gallery
Through October 28
Lisa Sette Gallery is presenting oil portraits by Phoenix artist Rachel Bess and photo-collage works by collaborators Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick that resonate with the ecological and moral uncertainty of present times. Using disparate media, these artists channel historical and retro-futurist aesthetics of the occult, revealing the lure of the fantastic and unknown during periods of cultural upheaval.
|
See work by Imogen Cunningham at Art Intersection.
Imogen Cunningham, Courtesy of the Imogen Cunningham Trust
“Imogen Cunningham: Through Her Lens”
Ryan Gallery at Art Intersection
Through October 21
As one of America's most prolific female photographers, Imogen Cunningham broke barriers for women in photography during the mid-20th century. A contemporary of Ansel Adams, Alfred Stieglitz, Wynn Bullock, and Edward Weston, Cunningham used her camera to explore the nuance of diverse botanicals, female and male nudes, fellow artists, and even her own image. Art Intersection is showing a collection of her works, including platinum and gelatin silver prints.
|
See Robert Williams' "Slang Aesthetics!" at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.
Courtesy of Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum
“Slang Aesthetics! The Art of Robert Williams”
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum
September 8 to January 21
Frustrated by the eclipse of realism during the post-World War II rise of abstract expressionism, Robert Williams drew from various underground and alternative cultures to create his own unique style. Today, he's a key figure in conceptual realism, and hailed as the father of the lowbrow art movement. He's also the founder of the art magazine Juxtapoz. Williams works will fill two galleries at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, where three additional exhibitions delve into fantasy and alternative impulses in contemporary art.
Read on for more of the most highly anticipated art shows opening this fall in metro Phoenix.
