Alien: Covenant: In Space No One Can Hear You Philosophize

Katherine Waterston as Daniels, showing that James Cameron's Aliens has not been forgotten. Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox

If nothing else, Alien: Covenant is the most ambitious Alien film ever made. It’s almost as if Ridley Scott, foiled in his recent attempts at biblical epics, metaphysical dramas and thorny psychosexual thrillers, decided to revisit those genres under cover of a prized franchise sequel. That’s not to suggest that this latest Alien entry (the sixth in the series proper, not counting assorted spin-off confrontations against the Predator) short-shrifts the monster-movie hysterics: There’s plenty of screaming and running and gore here — much of it effective, some of it not. But, really, what shines through most are the Ridley Scott-isms.

So much so that, as Covenant began, I briefly wondered if I had wandered into a new Blade Runner instead. The film opens with the birth of Prometheus’ android, David (Michael Fassbender), as he stands, clad all in white, in a vast, elegant room, while his creator, Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce), peppers him with oblique questions. The perceptive robot can already identify the artwork and furniture around them; asked for his name, he takes it from the Michelangelo statue that stands nearby. When the conversation veers toward metaphysics, David seems to relish the unique certitude of his existence. “You seek your creator. I am looking at mine,” he tells Weyland. “You will die. I will not.”

We then jump forward to 10 years after the events of Prometheus, to the colonization vessel Covenant making its way through space, carrying several thousand sleeping colonists and human embryos, headed to a supposedly life-sustaining planet called Origae-6. When we first see the ship, its sole awake inhabitant is another android, Walter (played again by Fassbender, this time sporting an American accent). The crew, revived from hibernation by an accident involving a “neutrino burst” (long story), intercepts a message from a seemingly habitable planet much nearer than the still-seven-years-of-cryosleep-away Origae-6. Unlike many previous Alien missions, the Covenant isn’t on some kind of super-secret corporate or military endeavor. These are settlers, and many of the crew are couples; they’ll go anywhere that seems suitable to building a new civilization. These people also demonstrate more vulnerability than many earlier protagonists: They’ve just lost their captain (a briefly seen James Franco, burnt to a crisp in that neutrino burst), and they’re crippled by mourning, uncertainty and fear.