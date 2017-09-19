Here's Everything You Need to Know About Global Dance Festival Arizona 2017

It’s the time of year that every music fan in Phoenix has been anticipating: the fall festival season.

The weather’s about to get much nicer, which is something that local concert and music promoters will be taking full advantage of during the weeks and months ahead.

And, believe us, there will be plenty of blockbuster music festivals happening this fall. And the electronic dance music impresarios of Relentless Beats have the honor of kicking things off this weekend with the latest edition of Global Dance Festival Arizona.

The 2017 version of the annual EDM extravaganza – which takes place on Saturday, September 23, at Rawhide – might be happening a bit earlier in the season than in years past, but, rest assured, pretty much everything else about the festival remains the same.

A mix of booming beats and big performances by high-profile DJs and EDM will be the focus of the festival, which will include sets by Flosstradamus, Showtek, Yellow Claw, Gareth Emery, Slander, and others.

Here’s what else you can expect at this year’s Global Dance Festival Arizona on Saturday.

EXPAND Attendees of last year's Global Dance Festival Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

When and Where: This year’s Global Dance Festival Arizona takes place on Saturday, September 23, at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 North West Loop Road in Chandler. The nine-hour event kicks off at 5 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m.

Prices: General admission is $65, and VIP access (which includes quicker entry, a souvenir lanyard, a premium viewing deck, and other perks) is $85. Tables and other high-end seating packages are also available for up to six to eight people. Those go for $1,000 to $1,500.

Age Limits: The festival is open to anyone 18 years or older. Only those 21 and over can drink.

Getting There: Rawhide is located south of Chandler just off Interstate 10. To get there, hop onto the eastbound I-10 and head for Exit 162 before going west on Wild Horse Pass Road/Sundust Road. Follow the posted signs from there, which will direct you to the parking lot and entrance to Rawhide.

Parking: It costs $10 per vehicle. You can prepay online (which will include a $2.50 service fee) or give cash to an attendant at the event.

Getting Inside: Security will perform bag searches, pat-downs, and wandings to anyone entering the festival. Also, there's no re-entry allowed, so be sure to bring everything you need from your car.

Lockers: There will be some available inside the festival to store your stuff and charge your phone. Rental fees are $15 online (with a $4.50 service fee).

Wouter and Sjoerd Janssen of Showtek. Courtesy of Deckstar

The Lineup: This year's festival will feature sets by Flosstradamus, Showtek, Yellow Claw, Gareth Emery, Slander, SNBRN, Dabin, and Said the Sky.

Food and Drink: Feeling hungry or thirsty? A variety of food vendors will be at the festival, and a few bars will be serving adult beverages and soft drinks.

Water: As is the norm at most festivals, a free water station will be available to fill up bottles and other containers.

Bring: a valid ID, hoodie or jacket, and comfy footwear are pretty much necessities for the festival. As to what’s permitted into the event, fanny packs or small backpacks, empty water bottles or bladder systems, festival totems, inflatable toys, banners, flags, hats, glow toys, flow toys, and costumes are all allowed. And if you’re going to be jonesing for nicotine, cigarettes are okay (as long as the packs are sealed upon entry), as are e-cigs and vaporizers (provided you’re using those without refillable chambers filled with visible juice).

Don’t Bring: drugs or related paraphernalia, pets or animals, lasers, weapons, projectiles, blankets, outside food or beverages, stickers, or eye drops. Pre-opened cigarette packs, cosmetics, or tampons aren’t allowed, either.

