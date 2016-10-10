Green Day To Kick Off 2017 Tour in Phoenix

For the first time since 2013, Green Day will play another concert in the Valley, the band announced today.

The band is scheduled to play Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 1. Against Me! will open.

Green Day just released Revolution Radio on Friday, October 6. It is the band's 12 studio album.

The last time the band played Arizona, the crowd apparently made an impression on singer Billy Joe Armstrong.

"You guys sure are better than Los Angeles," he said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14, via Ticketmaster.

Here are the complete days for the tour:

3/1 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

3/2 El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

3/4 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

3/5 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3/7 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

3/8 North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

3/10 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

3/12 Norfolk, VA – Constant Convocation Center

3/13 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

3/15 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

3/17 Worcester, MA – DCU Center

3/19 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

3/20 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

3/22 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

3/23 Quebec, QC – Vidéotron Centre

3/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

3/27 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

3/28 Champaign, IL – State Farm Center

3/30 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

4/1 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

4/3 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

4/5 Broomfield, CO – 1stBank Center

4/7 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

4/8 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center