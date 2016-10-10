menu

Green Day To Kick Off 2017 Tour in Phoenix

10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Green Day To Kick Off 2017 Tour in Phoenix

Monday, October 10, 2016 at 9:47 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Green Day hasn't been to the Valley since 2013.EXPAND
Green Day hasn't been to the Valley since 2013.
Sven-Sebastian Sajak (Sven0705)/CC-BY-3.0
A A

For the first time since 2013, Green Day will play another concert in the Valley, the band announced today.

The band is scheduled to play Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 1. Against Me! will open.

Green Day just released Revolution Radio on Friday, October 6. It is the band's 12 studio album. 

The last time the band played Arizona, the crowd apparently made an impression on singer Billy Joe Armstrong.

Upcoming Events

"You guys sure are better than Los Angeles," he said. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14, via Ticketmaster.

Here are the complete days for the tour:

3/1 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
3/2 El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
3/4 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
3/5 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
3/7 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
3/8 North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
3/10 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center
3/12 Norfolk, VA – Constant Convocation Center
3/13 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
3/15 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
3/17 Worcester, MA – DCU Center
3/19 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
3/20 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
3/22 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
3/23 Quebec, QC – Vidéotron Centre
3/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
3/27 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena
3/28 Champaign, IL – State Farm Center
3/30 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
4/1 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
4/3 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
4/5 Broomfield, CO – 1stBank Center
4/7 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
4/8 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Talking Stick Resort Arena
More Info
More Info

201 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-379-2000

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >