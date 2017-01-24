menu

The Best Musical Memes of Alt-Right Founder Richard Spencer Getting Punched in the Face

The Best Musical Memes of Alt-Right Founder Richard Spencer Getting Punched in the Face

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 12:15 p.m.
By David Accomazzo
A black-clad protester punched Richard Spencer in the face last weekend.
1000 Words / Shutterstock, Inc.
Perhaps by now you've seen the video of Richard Spencer getting punched in the face by a black-clad antifa during the Women's March on Washington this past weekend. If you haven't, watch the full video here.

Spencer, for those not in the know, is the man credited with coining the term "alt-right," a euphemistic term for white supremacists. Whether Spencer is a neo-Nazi remains a subject of debate, but the distinction between a white nationalist and a Nazi is, for most intents and purposes, a distinction without much of a difference. After all, Spencer is on the record quoting Nazi propaganda, questioning if Jews are people, and overall advocating for the supremacy of white people. To paraphrase some folk wisdom, if it acts like a Nazi, talks like a Nazi, and salutes like a Nazi, then the answer is right in front of you.

In a Periscope video after the incident, Spencer said that "I’m afraid this is going to become the meme to end all memes." Well, he might be right. After the punch, internet denizens moved to action, remixing the clip of Spencer taking one on the greasy Aryan cheekbone and sharing the videos far and wide.

Here are the best musical Richard Spencer memes.

8. Richard Spencer Getting Punched to Earth, Wind, and Fire

7. Richard Spencer Getting Punched to Migos

6. Richard Spencer Getting Punched to Thin Lizzy

5. Richard Spencer Getting Punched to Future

4. Richard Spencer Getting Punched to Phil Collins

3. Richard Spencer Getting Punched to Dead Kennedys

2. Richard Spencer Getting Punched to Icona Pop.

1. Richard Spencer Getting Punched to Bruce Springsteen

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.

