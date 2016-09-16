5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants to Try During Arizona Fall Restaurant Week 2016

Go old-school this Restaurant Week at Durant's in central Phoenix. Andrew Pielage

With more than 100 restaurants participating in Arizona Restaurant Week this fall, you'll have plenty of options if you're looking to dine out and nab a deal this week. The biannual event starts today, Friday, September 16, and runs through Sunday, September 25, during which time restaurants all over the Valley and state will offer special, prix-fixe menus for either $33 or $44 per person or couple.

And since there are so many options when it comes to dining out during Restaurant Week, we've gone ahead and done some of the research for you. From a legendary Phoenix steakhouse to one of the Valley's most quirky restaurants, here are our five top picks for Arizona Fall Restaurant Week 2016.

Durant's

$44/person

If you've never dined at this legendary Phoenix steakhouse, then there's no better time than the present. During Arizona Restaurant Week you can get a four-course dinner and a glass of wine for $44 per person. The old-school chop house's menu includes a choice of starter as well as entrees such as prime rib, a steak sandwich, or seared salmon, all of which come with a side like garlic mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or sweet potato fries. Diners can even finish up their meal with a dessert and a complimentary coffee. Classic.

Timur Guseynov

Cafe Lalibela

$44/couple

Yes, you read that right. Tempe's Cafe Lalibela is offering an Arizona Restaurant Week menu that's just $44 per couple. The menu includes a salad or soup for each diner to start, followed by one of the restaurant's massive, sharable platters. Options include a meat and vegetarian platter that includes spicy beef stew, mild beef stew, spicy chicken stew, mild lamb stew, yellow split peas, collard greens, lentils, green beans, and cabbage with carrots and potatoes; a meat platter loaded with spicy beef stew, mild beef stew, pan-fried beef, spicy chicken stew, and lamb and tilapia fish stew; or a vegetarian platter featuring green beans with carrots, collard greens, red split lentils, ground peas, yellow split peas, brown lentils (served cold) and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Diners also have the option to add a bottle of house wine for $10 a couple.

Stock and Stable opened earlier this month. Lauren Saria

Stock & Stable

$33/person

Looking for a good excuse to try one of Central Phoenix's newest restaurants? How about a three-course menu that costs just $33 a person. During Restaurant Week, Stock & Stable, which opened its doors at The Colony on Seventh Street earlier this year, is offering starters such as smoked corn manti with asparagus, radish, pepita, and feta, or fermented beets with heirloom carrots, goat cheese curds, and marcona almond butter. Entree options include beer butt chicken, double-cut pork chop, and a cheeseburger, followed by desserts such as a banana cream tart or peach shortcake. Your $33 also includes a beverage, either a glass of red or white wine or a craft beer.

Beaver Choice

$33/person

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more unique restaurant than Beaver's Choice, a Swedish-Polish-Canadian eatery in Mesa. The dining spot's Restaurant Week menu includes three courses and plenty of choice — starters range from house-made pirogi to Quebec poutine, and entree options include salmon lasagna, asparagus-stuffed chicken breast, or German rouladen, as well as the choice to substitute any of the restaurant's schnitzels and a glass of wine. For dessert, you'll have a choice of a poppy seed torte or rødgrød med flød (or Danish red berry pudding with cream), but the best option is probably the restaurant's famous Beaver Supreme.

Talavera

$44/person

Go big or go home this Arizona Restaurant Week with a meal at the fancy Four Seasons Resort in North Scottsdale. The hotel's fine dining restaurant, Talavera, is offering a three-course menu for $44 per person during this fall's event and the featured dishes are, as you might expect, pretty luxurious. Starters include Spanish octopus with chistorra, potato, rapini, and aji amarillo, or lobster and corn bisque with Spanish chorizo. For the main course, you'll be able to choose from decadent dishes like curry-poached butter fish, braised lamb shank in adobo, or mole-rubbed flat iron steak, while desserts include milk chocolate ginger custard and braised caramel apple with molasses cake and candied spiced walnuts. The cherry on top? The free views from the restaurant's patio, which are picture perfect, especially at sunset.