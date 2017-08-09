A Drinker's Guide to Rosé in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Rosé Snowcone Mora Italian/Facebook

We could say all the things you’re supposed to say about rosé. But we won't. Instead we're just going to tell you everything you need to know about where to order, what to order, and how to really enjoy your rosé in metro Phoenix.

Drink Frosé at Mora Italian

Wait, what? Frozen rosé? Yes, it’s as delicious and genius as it sounds. And it’s all the rage this summer, popping up at five-star Manhattan restaurants and making wine critics’ top 10 lists. Head to Mora Italian on Seventh Street for their take on this 2017 wine trend. Mora’s Rosé Snowcone ($11) takes a Provencal rosé wine and blends it with grapefruit, watermelon, peaches, and pink peppercorn tincture, then serves it grandly over shaved ice. Tart, citrusy, and with the perfect icy crunch. We’re tempted to try this at home.

Dos Cabezas Sparkling Rosé in a can. Cal Faber

Grab a Can of Dos Cabezas Sparkling Rosé

It’s like a unicorn. Or a Bigfoot sighting. Rare, special, and highly sought-after, it’s the Dos Cabezas Sparkling Rose in a tallboy can. Released earlier this year, it’s shown up on the menus at FnB in Scottsdale, Bar Bianco in downtown Phoenix, and Garage East in Gilbert. Thanks to the “I’m drinking wine out of a can” fun factor and the crisp, bubbly, slightly sweet flavor, these babies go quickly. Call ahead to find out if it’s in stock, or just go straight to the source: Dos Cabezas WineWorks in Sonoita.