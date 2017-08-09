A Drinker's Guide to Rosé in Metro Phoenix
Rosé Snowcone
Mora Italian/Facebook
We could say all the things you’re supposed to say about rosé. But we won't. Instead we're just going to tell you everything you need to know about where to order, what to order, and how to really enjoy your rosé in metro Phoenix.
Drink Frosé at Mora Italian
Wait, what? Frozen rosé? Yes, it’s as delicious and genius as it sounds. And it’s all the rage this summer, popping up at five-star Manhattan restaurants and making wine critics’ top 10 lists. Head to Mora Italian on Seventh Street for their take on this 2017 wine trend. Mora’s Rosé Snowcone ($11) takes a Provencal rosé wine and blends it with grapefruit, watermelon, peaches, and pink peppercorn tincture, then serves it grandly over shaved ice. Tart, citrusy, and with the perfect icy crunch. We’re tempted to try this at home.
Dos Cabezas Sparkling Rosé in a can.
Cal Faber
Grab a Can of Dos Cabezas Sparkling Rosé
It’s like a unicorn. Or a Bigfoot sighting. Rare, special, and highly sought-after, it’s the Dos Cabezas Sparkling Rose in a tallboy can. Released earlier this year, it’s shown up on the menus at FnB in Scottsdale, Bar Bianco in downtown Phoenix, and Garage East in Gilbert. Thanks to the “I’m drinking wine out of a can” fun factor and the crisp, bubbly, slightly sweet flavor, these babies go quickly. Call ahead to find out if it’s in stock, or just go straight to the source: Dos Cabezas WineWorks in Sonoita.
Provencal Coeur Clémentine
Clémentine Province Instagram
Order Dry Rosé
If you’re going to dive into rosé, you might as well go French. Provence, France, is the heart of rosé country, where making blush wines has not only been a profession, but an art, for generations. A blend of grenache, cinsault, syrah, and the super-rare tibouren grape, the Provencal Coeur Clémentine ($18 retail price) nicely balances its dry, light delicacy with depth and roundness. It’s refreshing, charming, and a great food-pairing wine. Available on the menu at Tarbell’s Restaurant.
