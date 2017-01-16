Discounted Humble Pie, Half Off at D'Lite, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22

EXPAND Michael McNamara

Discounted Pizza at Humble Pie

Tuesday, January 17

Humble Pie is celebrating its nine-year anniversary by offering half-price pizzas all day on Tuesday, January 17. Try Humble Pie's creations like the Fig and Prosciutto, and Schreiner’s Sicilian Sausage with roasted fennel and house-made mozzarella. This deal is dine-in only, and excludes the Sky Harbor airport and OdySea locations. For more information, visit Humble Pie's website.

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Taste of Montelucia Cooking Class at the Omni

Thursday, January 19

Learn how to make sweet and savory tamales and mix a tequila ponche to pair with your food with chef Marcos Seville this Thursday at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. Each class is limited to 14 people. E-mail Sam Barraza at Sam.Barraza@omnihotels.com to reserve your spot. Class is from 4 to 5 p.m. and costs $30 per person or $50 per couple. The class takes place at the hotel's chef's kitchen. For more information, visit the Omni's website.

D'Lite Healthy on the Go

Half Off at D'Lite in North Scottsdale

Saturday, January 21

Drive-thru healthy food chain D'Lite Healthy on the Go has opened its third location in Scottsdale and is celebrating with a grand opening deal. D'Lite's newest location is offering 50 percent off its entire menu all day on Saturday, January 21, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Dig into lighter fare like salads, wraps, and smoothies. This deal is only good at the North Scottsdale location, which is located at 7337 East Shea Boulevard. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or D'Lite's website.

The Farm At South Mountain

Intuitive Cooking Class at the Farm At South Mountain

Sunday, January 22

If you'd like to learn how to cook tasty, healthy meals using the bounty in a CSA box, this Sunday's intuitive cooking class is for you. Melanie Albert, founder and CEO of Experience Nutrition Group, will lead the class. According to the Eventbrite link, participants will make a "unique citrus salad and perfect salad dressing, bamboo steamer farmers’ market veggies with citrus and walnut finishing dressing, and heirloom tomato lentil soup." Class is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class costs $45 per person plus tax. For more information, visit the Farm at South Mountain's website or the Eventbrite link.

Je-Hyen Valdez

Match Now Serving Brunch

Saturday, January 21 to Sunday, January 22

Match, the restaurant inside downtown Phoenix's Found: Re Hotel, is now serving brunch. From 10:20 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, enjoy executive chef Akos Szabo’s new brunch menu items like Filipino Chile Relleno featuring longanisa sausage, mozzarella, charred tomato, cojita cheese, and Mexican oregano, or Adela’s Enchiladas with Top Knot Farm chicken, salsa verde, avocado crema, and crisp lettuce. For more information, visit Match's website.