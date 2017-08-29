MidiCi Has Arrived in Phoenix With the Promise of Affordable, Casual Neapolitan Pizza

EXPAND A freshly blazed pie at MidiCi in Desert Ridge Marketplace. MidiCi

MidiCi, a California-based pizza chain with a location newly opened in Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, may have perfected fast casual food. A MidiCi pizza is akin to that of a traditional sit-down Neapolitan pizza restaurant. I’m talking new-age, light-crusted, fancy-ovened pizzas that have vaulted in popularity this decade.

In the cavernous MidiCi space, employees bustle behind a curling counter: topping pies, building salads, plating burrata, and stretching dough made from Italian double-zero flour, before your eyes. They hurry hot pizza to tables, rain Parmesan, pull espresso, and scoop gelato.

Two gold-tiled, beehive-shaped pizza ovens tower above the controlled chaos. They were built in Naples by a family that has been in the business for three generations. The ovens burn at 1,000 degrees, cooking pizza in roughly 90 seconds.