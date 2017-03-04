More Than 50 Drinking and Dining Options for Spring Training Visitors to Metro Phoenix 2017

Yard House / Facebook

30 Best Places to Eat and Drink Near Cactus League Baseball Stadiums

From Salt River Fields in Scottsdale to Glendale's Camelback Ranch, the 10 ballparks that accomodate the Cactus League's 15 teams are scattered all over the Valley of the Sun. Whether you're looking for a walkable place to grab a beer or a local restaurant to enjoy a post-game meal, we've done our best to find the top places to eat and drink near each metro Phoenix spring training stadium.

Whether you're inside or outside, there's always some tasty suds on tap at Handlebar. Tom Carlson

10 Best Sports Bars for Food and Drink in Metro Phoenix

Just because you're headed out to watch your favorite team doesn't mean you need to sacrifice eating a good meal — and it certainly doesn’t mean you should settle for bad booze. Here are 10 of our favorite places to eat and drink while catching the game in metro Phoenix.

The star of the show at Tacos Chiwas. Jackie Mercandetti

5 Best Restaurants in Metro Phoenix Right Now

From a quick meal of tacos to a 22-course dining experience, the Phoenix food scene has it all these days. Check out Chow Bella's five current must-try restaurants.

Los Dos Molinos' specialty margaritas pair well with the restaurant's hot green and red chile salsa. Nathan Ahles

8 Terrific Happy Hours to Check Out Now in Metro Phoenix

Don't know about you, but we're always looking for a new happy hour to check out. Here are eight of our favorites. You're welcome.

Get a taste of Chicago. Courtesy of Chicago Hamburger Co.

6 Places for Chicago Cubs Fans to Chow Down During Spring Training

Just in time for spring training, plenty of restaurants and bars around the Valley are branding themselves as Cubs Hubs — the go-to places for food and drink after a long afternoon at Sloan Park in Mesa (a.k.a. Wrigleyville West). For a taste of metro Phoenix’s long-standing Cubs Hubs, though, we recommend skipping the bandwagon restaurants and otherwise obvious choices (Portillos and Lou Malnati’s, for instance) and exploring these spots instead.

The spread at LDV Wine Gallery. Jacob Tyler Dunn

5 Wine Tasting Rooms in Old Town Scottsdale

For nearly 20 years, the wine world has wavered in its opinion about whether Arizona wines can live up to the popularity of California varietals or the distinction of Oregon and Washington vines. Well, waver no more, and make up your own mind by taking a wine walk in Old Town Scottsdale.

The Sonoran Hot Dog at El Caprichoso

If you haven't yet experienced the pleasures of eating a bacon-wrapped hot dog sluiced with mayonnaise, well, you're missing out on what might be the figurative Rosetta Stone of borderlands cuisine.



