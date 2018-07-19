Now Open: Build-Your-Own Ramen Bowls in Scottsdale

Most poke shops let you choose your base, fish, and toppings. You can go utterly all out, raining sesame seeds and pickles and crab on your bowls. What if you could take this approach to ramen? Ramen Hood, now open in north Scottsdale, runs with this idea. At Ramen Hood, you customize your ramen bowl.
You start by picking a pick a base, noodles, or rice.
You pick a broth.
You pick a protein: chicken, pork, beef, or tofu.
You pick from a variety of toppings, including soft-boiled egg.
In theory, this approach makes sense. There are dozens and dozens of different kinds of ramen in Japan. The food varies with the regions, with the people, with the land. Ramen is conducive to riffing.
There are five broth options. Habitual slurpers of ramen will recognize tonkotsu and shoyu, two broth styles that are ubiquitous in ramen restaurants. Other broths include spicy miso, tomato, and vegetarian.
Ramen Hood also plates beyond the bowl. In addition to soups, the restaurant cooks Japanese-style karaage fried chicken, bao buns, and gyoza.
Ramen Hood is in the Gateway 101 shopping center. Food is counter service. The restaurant soft-opened early this week and is now fully operational.
Ramen Hood. 15807 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Suite 105; 480-275-8104.
Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
