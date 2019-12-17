New Apartments Planned for Roosevelt Growhouse Site in Roosevelt Row

Chicago developer Hubbard Street Group plans to build apartments in Roosevelt Row, a downtown Phoenix arts district that’s seen rampant development in recent years. The apartments will be located on the southeast corner of Sixth and Garfield streets.

True North Studio is in the process of selling the land, according to Dorina Bustamante, who does community development for the real estate development firm located at the monOrchid building in Roosevelt Row. She announced the sale during the December 15 meeting for Downtown Voices Coalition.

The apartment complex will displace Roosevelt Growhouse, which has been leasing space from True North Studio. It’s just the latest change for the urban garden, which is operated by Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn. They’ve had several locations in recent years, including another Roosevelt Row property owned by True North Studio.

EXPAND Looking east across Sixth Street just south of Garfield Street. Lynn Trimble

Assuming the apartment project moves forward, it will be the Chicago developer’s first foray into downtown Phoenix. John McLinden, the managing partner for Hubbard Street Group, presented details during the meeting.

The developer hopes to build a 285-foot-tall apartment, according to McLinden. The current plan calls for 309 small units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments. The average unit size would be 655 square feet, he says.

McLinden notes that the downtown code limits the building height to 250 feet, which means the developer will be asking the city to amend the code to allow the additional height.

The developer will also ask the city to grant a Government Property Lease Excise Tax (GPLET), which would reduce the taxes they pay on the property for eight years. During that period, 10 percent of the units would be designated for workforce housing, which is more affordable than market rates for qualifying tenants.

The current plan calls for activating the street front with trees and canopies for shade, according to McLinden’s presentation. The street level would have tall windows and a lot of glass, along with a restaurant or two and outdoor seating. The building would also have 7,000 square feet of retail space. The seventh floor would include co-working space, and the top of the building would have an amenities deck. The plan also includes 201 residential and six commercial parking spaces.

EXPAND Local students gardening at the current Roosevelt Growhouse location. Lynn Trimble

The project timeline includes an estimated seven months for planning and permits, plus a 24-month construction period. The architectural firm is Shepley Bulfinch, which has a Phoenix office.

“We wanted to come to you early to get comments and suggestions,” McLinden told neighborhood leaders and other community members gathered for the meeting. “Love it or hate it, we’ll take that back with us.”

Phoenix New Times reached out to Barrett and Hahn about future plans for Roosevelt Growhouse but had not heard back as of this writing. In June, Barrett said it was likely Roosevelt Growhouse would eventually become part of a True North Studio development planned for Second Street north of Roosevelt Street.

Hubbard Street Group's plans could still evolve, but it’s clear that McLinden has a keen interest in this particular part of downtown Phoenix. “I see Roosevelt Row as one of the great art districts,” he says. “We’re really excited about what’s possible here.”