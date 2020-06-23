11 Arizona Staycation Spots for Cool Summer Getaways

There are real problems, like how to remedy racism and whether to defund the police force and what in the world to do about the pandemic. And then there are it’s-summer-and-I-can’t-leave-town-because-of-that-awful-virus problems, which can seem just as real when the mercury reaches 112 and your kids are tired of sitting around the house.

You deserve some time away, and you can still have a vacation without putting yourself and your family in harm’s way. For a lot of folks, air travel seems risky, but those of us trapped in the 48th state can still enjoy outdoor beauty and a change of scene right in our own backyards while staying safer, saving some dough, and supporting local businesses in the bargain.

EXPAND Hit the slides at Great Wolf Lodge. Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

Great Wolf Lodge 7333 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

480-948-9653

There is, for example, Scottsdale’s Great Wolf Lodge Arizona, which this year is hosting its first-ever summer camp-in. Overnight guests will stay in camp-themed rooms with rustic decor, kitschy bunk beds, and indoor-outdoor patios. There’s a newly-minted arts and crafts program and room service items based on campfire treats, too.

EXPAND L'Auberge de Sedona boasts great views of the famous red rocks. L'Auberge de Sedona

L'Auberge de Sedona 301 L'Auberge Lane, Sedona

855-905-5745

For fans of the actual wilds, there’s L’Auberge de Sedona, an up-north getaway that this year is pushing nature-inspired spa and wellness experiences. These include a nighttime moon meditation series, a creekside yoga class, and a fireside s’mores banquet. (Bring your own ghost stories.)

Enchantment Resort 525 Boynton Canyon Road, Sedona

928-282-2900

Also in Sedona, the newly reopened Enchantment Resort is offering special summer rates through the end of the year and is working up a list of family-themed, onsite activities and excursions for its guests.

Under Canvas Grand Canyon 979 Airpark Lane, Valle

928-248-8808

Farther up north, Under Canvas Grand Canyon is located outside Valle near the canyon’s South Rim. Its 160 acres of pinon and juniper trees are a neat backdrop for hiking, horseback riding, and Jeep tours of flora and fauna.

EXPAND Experience a retro staycation at Hotel Valley Ho. Hotel Valley Ho

Hotel Valley Ho 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale

480-376-2600

Closer to home, Scottsdale’s midcentury Hotel Valley Ho has cobbled together something called the “Sip and Splash Package,” which includes a round of cocktails at the resort’s OH Pool and breakfast for two at its own Cafe ZuZu in addition to a “secret” room upgrade if you use the online code “SPLASH.”

The view from the cabana is beautiful at Talking Stick Resort. Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

480-850-7777

Meanwhile, Talking Stick Resort’s Summer Playcation package is game-centric for both kids (with on-site hosted frivolity) and adults (spa services, poolside cocktailing, and a special discount at its Talking Stick Entertainment District).

EXPAND Get away from it all at Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley. Hermosa Inn

Hermosa Inn 5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

602-955-8614

And the Hermosa Inn is keeping its staycation plans simple: They’re knocking big bucks off the price of their luxurious amenities. The resort’s dish is casitas with private patios and alfresco dining in—or out at Lon’s, its well-loved onsite restaurant. The Summer in Paradise getaway package includes a daily food credit, special poolside service, and late check-in and early arrival privileges.

JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa 5350 East Marriott Drive

480-293-3700

Anyone looking to get the kids out from underfoot will want to consider JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa's Family Escape Club, designed to keep rug rats of all ages busy with an all-day entertainment schedule built around its waterslide and 1,600-linear-foot lazy river. This leaves Mom and Pop free to enjoy a pair of 18-hole golf courses, a tennis center, and a full-service spa.

Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort 11111 North Seventh Street

602-866-7500

Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort 7677 North 16th Street

602-997-2626

There’s even more kid-themed action at both central Phoenix Pointe Hilton resorts: Tapatio Cliffs and Squaw Peak. Poolside “Dive-in” movies, water-themed games, milkshake parties and arts and crafts will occupy the little people while their parents attend cooking lessons with master chefs and explore the resort’s Spanish-Mediterranean grounds.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley

480-948-2100

Empty nesters (as well as anyone with really great taste and a desire to rub elbows with celebrities and other elite) might consider staycationing at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, known for its Asian-inspired spa services and its long list of rare wines, served poolside or pretty much anywhere else you like.

Arizona Biltmore 2400 East Missouri Avenue

602-955-6600

The Arizona Biltmore also aims to keep kids busy with waterpark fun this summer. It’s eight (you read that right — eight) swimming pools are scheduled all day with child-friendly activities. When they’ve dried off, your kiddos can sample kids' cooking classes or a game of nighttime glow golf while you play tennis, wander through a round of golf yourself, or just kick back and do nothing. Hey, you’re on staycation.