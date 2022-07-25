Five Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Could you use a good laugh this week? If so, you can check out a puppet version of Jurassic Park or a comedy tour featuring wisecracking teachers. Other events and activities around the Valley from Monday, July 25, to Thursday, July 28, include screenings of the sci-fi action film Robocop, a game between the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks, and the chance to do yoga surrounded by butterflies.
Robocop 35th-Anniversary Screening
Officially released 35 years ago this month, Paul Verhoeven’s stylishly ultraviolent action sci-fi action flick Robocop was more than just a summer blockbuster. It also functioned as a satire of Reagan-era sociopolitical norms and the military-industrial complex, providing what Far Out Magazinerecently described as “an unforgettable vision of techno-fascist America.” It’s also one helluva flick, featuring memorable performances by actors Peter Weller, Kurtwood Smith, and the late Miguel Ferrer. Tempe’s Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 1140 East Baseline Road, will offer special 35mm screenings of the film at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 25. Tickets are $12 per person. Benjamin Leatherman
If you were one of the folks who saw Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom earlier this summer and walked away in disgust, consider attending the All Puppet Players’ satirization of the blockbuster franchise. The local troupe spent “tens of dollars” to create this ribald send-up of the original Jurassic Park where “puppet-paleontologists fighting terrifyingly hilarious dinosaurs.” The production will wraps up its current run this week with three final performances at Playhouse on the Park at Central Arts Plaza, 1850 North Central Avenue, starting on Thursday, July 28. Start time is 7:30 p.m. General admission is $40 and VIP tickets are $57 and feature priority seating within the front two rows and deals on drinks. Cocktail table seating for two is also available and includes a complimentary bottle of wine and happy-hour prices. Attendance is limited to those 17 and older. Benjamin Leatherman
While most teachers spent their summer vacation binging Netflix and decompressing, the wisecracking educators of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour have been making jokes about bratty students, helicopter parents, and our country’s ailing school system. The tour – which features six teachers who are also part-time comedians and social media stars, including David Siebold, KC Mac, Thomas English, and Miss Smith – is scheduled to stop at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 East Adams Street, on Thursday, July 28. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $30 to $50. Benjamin Leatherman
Do your downward dog in a downright picturesque setting of Butterfly Wonderland.
Butterfly Wonderland
Yoga in the Rainforest
Yoga’s meditative component allows you to transcend your environment, which is certainly helpful when you’re in a functional but visually blah gym. Yoga in the Rainforest offers a chance to practice in a scenic and serene setting. Connect breathing and movement through a series of postures while surrounded by lush greenery and fluttery, colorful butterflies. Led by a registered yoga teacher and certified Yoga Nidra facilitator, attendees can find peace and balance through breathing and meditation techniques. All skill levels are welcome; adjustments can be made to the yoga poses as needed. Find inner peace from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, at Butterfly Wonderland, 9500 East Via de Ventura, Suite F100, in Scottsdale. Admission is $30 per person. Click here for more information or to register. Amy Young
Diana Taurasi (center) will lead the Phoenix Mercury against the Los Angeles Sparks this week.
Barry Gossage/Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury v. Los Angeles Sparks
Diana Taurasi and the rest of the Phoenix Mercury are going to bounce back from what’s been a middling year and make the WNBA playoffs, they’d better get a move on. There are only a few weeks left in the current season and the team is currently 12-16. The good news is that this isn’t the first time the Mercury have staged big comebacks to make the postseason, as they’ve been in nearly identical situations the past couple of years. Phoenix can get the ball rolling this week when they face off against the Los Angeles Sparks (a team that has a slightly better record of 12-15) on Thursday, July 28, at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 to $220. Benjamin Leatherman
