Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: Immersive King Tut, Lotería, and More

There are fun and interesting events on tap around metro Phoenix this week. You can get an immersive history lesson about the life of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, spend an evening playing loteria amid the splendor of the Desert Botanical Garden, or vibe out with local jazz musicians at The Lost Leaf.
Other activities are happening in the Valley from Monday, October 3, to Thursday, October 6, but you’ll have to read on to get all the details. And the Phoenix New Times online calendar has even more options for things to do this week.
click to enlarge
The Lost Leaf near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.
The Lost Leaf
Jazz Mondays
Monday evenings are typically one of the lowest points in any week. The weekend is in the rearview and four straight days of either work or school await until you can let loose again. The folks at popular Roosevelt Row beer and wine bar The Lost Leaf, 914 North Fifth Street, help try to liven up otherwise ordinary Mondays nights with their weekly jazz session. A rotating lineup of local musicians and group perform at the spot starting at 9 p.m. Modern jazz ensemble Jiggle — which includes Scott Zimmer on alto and soprano saxophone, Ted Sistrunk on bass, and Bryon Ruth on tenor saxophone, Ted Sistrunk — is scheduled to do their thing on Monday, October 3. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman
“Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light"
The trend of immersive cultural experiences available in the Valley has expanded. This time, it's less about art and more about history. “Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light
” recently opened at Scottsdale’s Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4301 North Scottsdale Road. The project, which is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, was created by Lighthouse Immersive, the same company behind the “Immersive Van Gogh” and “Immersive Klimt: Revolution” exhibitions. “Immersive King Tut” utilizes “stunning visuals to tell the story of the Amduat, an important ancient Egyptian funerary text, thought to be the oldest known illustrated story, that was depicted on the tombs of pharaohs.” State-of-the-art video mapping and groundbreaking animation are used to depict the story of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, one of Egypt’s most well-known rules, and his passage into the afterlife as he “escorts the sun through the underworld each night to rise again victoriously each morning," according to a press release. The exhibition runs from Wednesday to Monday each week. Hours vary Tickets start at $35 per person
or $25 per person
for groups of 10 or more. Complete details are available here
. Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
The Simpson family in their natural habitat.
Benjamin Leatherman
The Simpsons Trivia: Treehouse of Horror Edition
As any die-hard fan of The Simpsons
will tell you, one of the highlights of each season is the animated show’s annual Halloween-themed specials. Known as the “Treehouse of Horror,” these episodes offer three (or more) self-contained segments where The Simpson family or other Springfieldians are involved in plots and settings inspired by horror, sci-fi, fantasy, or the supernatural. (Our all-time favorite is "Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace,” which riffed on Freddy Krueger.) Officially, a total of 32 Halloween specials have been broadcast (not including this season’s version which airs in a couple of weeks). Local Simpsons
fans who have seen every single one can parlay their Comic Book Guy-like knowledge of the episodes on Wednesday, October 5, at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. The venue’s weekly trivia night will focus on the “Treehouse of Horror” specials and offer concert tickets and other prizes. Signups begin at 6 p.m. and teams of up to six people can participate. The questions start at 7 p.m. and it's free to participate. More details are available here
. Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Try your luck during Lotería Night.
Andreanna Moya Photography/CC BY 2.0/Flickr
Lotería Night
A prickly pear cactus. A bird. A scorpion. A moon. They’re just four of the 54 items you’ll find depicted on the first lotería cards created in Mexico, where they’re used to play the popular game first developed in Italy and played in Spain. It works a lot like bingo. Basically, you have a sheet with several lotería icons on it and you put a marker on the icons as they gets called out, hoping to win by being the first person to completely fill in your board. Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway, is holding a few Lotería Nights
this fall. The first one happens from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Tickets
are $34.95 for the general public and you have to be at least 21 to attend. Get your timed-entry ticket online, then be ready to enjoy cerveza, music from DJ Audrey Pekala, and prizes — along with beautiful evening skies and plant life. Lynn Trimble
click to enlarge
The illusionists of the Champions of Magic tour bring their mind-blowing stunts to downtown Phoenix this week.
Champions of Magic
Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour
You don’t have to believe in magic in order to enjoy the showstopping prestidigitation unleashed during this touring show. Five of the world’s greatest magicians will perform some fantastic and mind-blowing illusions taking up the entire stage at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, on Thursday, October 6. Forget about such ordinary trickery involving picking out playing cards or pulling rabbits from hats, as the fantastical illusions include sleight-of-hand spectacles involving pyrotechnics, Houdini-style escape artistry, astounding levitations, and other thrilling stunts. Headlined by UK duo Richard Young and Sam Strange, the tour’s lineup will also include mentalist Alex McAleer and illusionists like Hollie England and Fernando Velasco. The tricks begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets
are $45 to $62.50. Benjamin Leatherman