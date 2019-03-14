Your Guide to March's Third Friday in Phoenix

It’ll be a busy art weekend in downtown Phoenix, during this year’s Art Detour event designed to spotlight local arts and culture.
See as much art as possible Friday night, so you can free up Saturday and Sunday for other activities, including a mural festival, studio tours, and artist demonstrations.
We’ve found more than 10 new exhibits to help you get started, and organized them by area to help you make the most of your art time.
Grand Avenue
Group Art Show
Chocolate Factory
1105 Grand Avenue
Hector Ruiz is opening his art studio and exhibition space from 6 to 10 p.m. He’ll be showing pieces from his collection, created by artists based in Arizona and around the globe. The multimedia artist will also be showing some of his own new and recent works.
“Mutant Piñata Show”
Weird Garden
1008 North 15th Avenue
Beatrice Moore presents this year’s iteration of the art show that features hanging sculptural works by artists and other community members. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
"My Favorite Things"
Sisao Gallery
1501 North Grand Avenue
Gallerist and curator Laura Dragon will be presenting artworks by more than two dozen artists she has worked with through the years, including Amanda Adkins, Tato Caraveo, Timothy Chapman, Pete Deise, Aileen Frick, Joe Holdren, Travis Ivey, Denise Kilmer, and Cindy Schnackel. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Group Show
The Lodge Art Studio
1231 Grand Avenue
Head to The Lodge between 6 and 10 p.m. to see works by several artists, including James Angel, Malena Barnhart, Joe Brklacich, Linden Eller, David Guerrero, Lisa Jacob Handler, Abbey Messmer, and Rafael Navarro.
“Okaina Image”
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery is showing illustrations by Daisuke Okamoto, an artist born and raised in Tokyo now based in Los Angeles. Okamoto’s works explore identity, transformation, and biomorphic complexities. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
“CabronX3”
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
Found:RE is showing works by three artists and friends who often use bright, vibrant colors. See ceramics, paintings, and other artworks by Gennaro Garcia, Joe Ray, and Frank Ybarra between 5 and 9 p.m.
"In the Blink of an Eye"
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street
Eye Lounge artists are presenting works that provide insight into their art practices, including ideas, materials, and techniques. Featured artists include Samantha Lyn Aasen, Kit Abate, Kat Davis, Gina DeGideo, Mikey Foster Estes, Tess Mosko Scherer, Brianna Noble, Elizabeth Odiorne, Cyd Peroni, and Kim Sweet. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
"Everyday Sacred"
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street
Jeff Chabot curated this exhibition of works by Douglas Miles, which features black-and-white photographs that challenge stereotypes of Native Americans and Native culture. Miles is also creating a site-specific artwork that reflects his interest in appreciating everyday "beauty, conflict, and mystery." Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
"Ain't Nobody Prayin' For Me"
monOrchid
214 East Roosevelt Street
Antoinette Cauley will be showing 20 or so paintings that reflect her interest in rap music, but also explore the issue of trauma, identity, and girls growing up too quickly. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
More Exhibits
“For A Change of Atmosphere”
Shortcut Gallery
5538 North Seventh Street
See works by Mark Jay Freedman from 5 to 8 p.m. inside the gallery space shared by Framed Ewe and Phoenix General. Freedman is showing paintings, sculpture, art objects, and digital prints – including several that reference ‘80s pop culture
"Like a _______"
ASU Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street
For her MFA thesis exhibition, Lena Klett will be playing with representations of physical space, while exploring the ways people see and interact with their environments. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
