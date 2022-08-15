Art, Comedy, and Chainsaws: Five Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

No plans this week? We can fix that. If you’d prefer a dose of culture, the Phoenix Art Museum will offer its weekly “Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesday” night. If you could use some laughs, local comedians will be serving up yuks at a Grand Avenue drinkery on Thursday night. And those with a taste for horror films and a thirst for beer can check out a screening of 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre at Tempe’s Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill that will also feature brews and barbecue.
Read on for more details, as well as other events around the Valley from Monday, August 15, to Thursday, August 18, or check out Phoenix New Times’ calendar.
Games have been around for thousands of years, perhaps starting with simple dice and sticks made of materials like wood and stone. Even after the advent of video games, board games remained a mainstay of leisure time for friends and families who just wanted an affordable way to relax together, albeit with a bit of fun competition thrown into the mix. If it’s been a while since you’ve bonded over a good game, it might be time to head over to The Silver Key Lounge, 1837 West Guadalupe Road, Unit 105, in Mesa. The lounge is hosting a weekly game night from 6 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, where the public can play any of the 600-plus titles in the lounge’s extensive library of games. The event is open to all ages but patrons are each asked to purchase a beverage (which includes alcoholic and nonalcoholic selections) from the bar. You can bring your own snacks or takeout, though. Just promise that you’ll play nice and not unleash the crocodile tears if your kids beat you at a game of checkers. Click here for more info. Lynn Trimble
Get ready to play Friends trivia on Tuesday, August 16, at Boycott Bar, located along Seventh Avenue.
Tirion Morris
Friends Trivia and Karaoke
If your love life’s DOA, or it’s just not your day, week, month, etc., there’s one thing always there for you: Friends trivia. Your team of Joeys and Rachels will have their respective mettle tested with trivia from 10 seasons of the hit NBC sitcom on Tuesday, August 16, at Boycott Bar, 4301 North Seventh Avenue. What did Chandler buy Phoebe in “The One With the Routine”? How did Monica send Chandler to the hospital in “The One With the Thanksgiving Flashbacks”? Better study up. The trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a karaoke session at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. More details are available here. Chris Coplan
Want to ditch the summertime swelter while soaking up some culture on the cheap? Head to the Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, when the general public can explore its various works (which include paintings, sculptures, and more) during its “Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesday.” The long-running event offers entrants a chance to visit the museum in exchange for voluntary donations of whatever amount they choose. Access to special engagement exhibitions, such as “Desert Rider” and “Generation Paper: Fast Fashion of the 1960s,” requires separate admission, but are available for the reduced rate of $5 per person (plus a $2 surcharge fee) for adults, and free for kids 17 and under. More information is available here. Benjamin Leatherman
Cinematery Presents: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
According to academic research, normal human responses to the frights contained in horror movies include shivering, screaming, shielding eyes, and even paralysis. But if you’re someone who gets hungry and thirsty while watching vintage slasher flicks, the latest edition of the Cinematery film series at Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, might be of interest. The 35-millimeter version of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be shown at the theater/eatery, and will feature a barbecue and beer dinner. Patrons can enjoy brews from Shiner, which will be paired with a “Can’t Stop Smokin’” pulled pork plate during the screening. Dessert will also be served, and gluten-free and vegetarian options are available. Tickets are $60 per person. Benjamin Leatherman
Enjoy some comedy with your drinks at The Wayward Taphouse on Thursday night.
Lauren Cusimano
Open Mic Comedy at The Wayward Taphouse
Grand Avenue’s arts district isn’t exactly known as one of the Valley’s comedy hotbeds. That said, newbie yucksters will pack their gags and head for The Wayward Taphouse, 1028 Grand Avenue, on Thursday, August 18, to dispense some laughs starting at 7 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 6 p.m., and local comedian Chris Banks will host the uproarious affair. While we can’t guarantee every joke will be a winner, it's a chance to see what sort of up-and-coming comics the Valley scene has to offer. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Chris Coplan has been a professional writer since the 2010s, having started his professional career at Consequence of Sound. Since then, he's also been published with TIME, Complex, and other outlets. He lives in Central Phoenix with his fiancee, a dumb but lovable dog, and two bossy cats.