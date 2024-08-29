Your guide to Saboten Con anime event in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more

Taking place over Labor Day weekend at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel, the geek extravaganza is Arizona’s largest anime event and will serve up four days of vendors, artists, voice actors, video gaming, concerts and cosplay.
This year’s Saboten Con runs from Friday to Monday and will include appearances by Babybeard, Chris Cason, Jennifer Cihi, Mary Claypool, Les E. Claypool III, Eurobeat Kasumi, Dorothy Fahn, Tom Fahn, Maile Flanagan, Tiffany Grant, John Gremillion and Daisuke Hasegawa.
For more details about what to expect during Saboten Con 2024, check out our full guide to the event.
When and where is Saboten Con 2024?The four-day event runs from Friday to Monday at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel, 340 N. Third St., and the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, 100 N. First St.
What are the hours of Saboten Con 2024?
The specific hours for Saboten Con's registration, exhibitor hall and programming vary. Here’s a complete schedule for Saboten Con 2024:
Registration
Thursday, 7 to 10 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exhibitor Hall
Friday, noon to 8 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Programming
Friday, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
How much is Saboten Con admission?
Passes are available online at sabotencon.com. Daily general admission is $30 for Friday and Monday, $50 for Saturday and Sunday or $70 for a full event pass. Admission for SaboSlam only is $15 per day or $40 for the entire weekend. (Prices for each option are $5 more when purchased at the con.)
Does Saboten Con have an age limit?
Generally, no. Children, teens and families are encouraged to attend the con. Kids 12 and under can get in free with a paid adult admission (limit two per adult). Certain subject matter at panels or screenings might be more adult in nature or limited to those 18 and over (check the programming guide for more details).
How do I get to Saboten Con?
If possible, take Valley Metro Rail to downtown Phoenix. It's inexpensive ($2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass) and there are stations within walking distance of both hotels.
Parking in downtown Phoenix
If you’re someone who needs to drive, due to having a complex costume or other reasons, the good news is that downtown offers a mix of surface lots, structures, and street parking spaces. Leaving your car at the hotel itself will run you $29 per day, while rates at nearby garages, structures, and surface lots range from $10 (CityScape, Jefferson Street Garage) to $20 (Collier Center, Chase Tower) per day. Street parking is also available throughout downtown, but you'll have to pay up to $1.50 per hour from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day.
Getting around
Local pedicabs will shuttle Saboten Con attendees between the two hotels throughout the weekend. Rides are free but tips are appreciated. “We're actually paying for the pedicabs, but if anyone would like to tip their drivers a few dollars or more, they're welcome to do so,” Fennell says.
Saboten Con 2024 vendors
Fennell says more than 80 participating vendors will be in Saboten Con’s Exhibitor Hall, which will be located on the third floor of the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel. They’ll offer a wealth of cosplay items and costumes, as well as artwork, books, DVDs, games, music, books, collectibles, toys and other items for sale.
Saboten Con 2024 programming
The programming schedule features more than 500 different events, including such pursuits as anime viewing parties, gaming battles, lip sync battles, maid cafes, fan fiction readings, dance parties, trivia contests, animated music video contests, art workshops and karaoke sessions. Live entertainment is also planned, such as traditional concerts, karaoke sessions and more.
Who are the special guests this year?
This year’s lineup will feature artists, voice talents, performers, cosplayers, and some notable figures in animation. Highlights of this year's event include Babybeard, Chris Cason, Jennifer Cihi, Mary Claypool, Les E. Claypool III, Eurobeat Kasumi, Dorothy Fahn, Tom Fahn, Maile Flanagan, Tiffany Grant, John Gremillion, Daisuke Hasegawa, Kyle Hebert, Chuck Huber, Kazha, Michael Kovach, Susan Lake, Mike McFarland, Brandon Peterson, Natalie Rial, Tara Sands and Joshua Seth.
What is SaboSlam?
This year’s Saboten Con will feature the debut of SaboSlam, a video gaming and esports event located at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. Essentially a con within a con, it will run concurrently with the rest of the convention’s programming and include its own selection of vendors and special guests. Full details are available here.
What’s the cosplay like at Saboten Con?
It's one of the cornerstones of the event and there will be more than 100 different panels and workshops dedicated to cosplay-related topics. Want to learn how to get into the pursuit and create your own costume? There are several instructional sessions on how you can do just that, as well as tutorials on how to construct armor, learn embroidery, develop a character, build your cosplay self-esteem, stay within a certain budget, network with others and accessorize with style.
One of the biggest cosplay events of the weekend will be the annual Saboten Con masquerade on Saturday night at 8 p.m. in the Valley of the Sun ballroom, which will feature skits, performances, and some of the most impressive and elaborate costumes seen at the con.
As with any event involving costuming, however, Saboten Con requires a certain level of respect for cosplayers, so be sure to ask permission before taking photos of anyone.