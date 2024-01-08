10 photos of a chilly First Friday artwalk in downtown Phoenix

[
Despite the cold temperatures, thousands of people showed up for the first First Friday artwalk of the year in downtown Phoenix.
There was plenty to do and see, from art in the galleries and music on the sidewalk to dozens of food trucks, vendors selling goods and even some kinky fun. Here are a few images from the event.
click to enlarge
Artist Shay was live-painting as the sun set.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Hundreds of artisans show up each month to sell their work.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Artist Antoinette Cauley was on hand at Modified Arts for her show "I Do It for the Hood Pt. 2."
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
A selection of works at Eye Lounge were part of Steven Allison's show, "The Usual Feelings."
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Banding Hendrix (with his dog, Haymish) stands in a tent full of his art.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Ejay gives a free haircut to a visitor as part of community project Wash the City.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Local shibari expert One Sick Romeo demonstrates his skills on a volunteer.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
The courtyard of Bud's Glass Joint hosted vendors and live music.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Hungry artwalkers line up at Dos Usos, one of the many food trucks that show up for First Friday.
Jennifer Goldberg
