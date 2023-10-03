How to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse over Arizona in October

A “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible over a large portion of the United States, as well as parts of Central and South America, on Saturday, Oct. 14. The phenomenon, also known as an annular solar eclipse, will cause the sun to be briefly obscured by the moon’s shadow, which will create a ring of light.
The eclipse’s path will follow a curving path from the Pacific Northwest to the southern U.S. and cross through seven different states, including Arizona. As a result, locals will be able to view a majority of the eclipse and folks in northeastern Arizona will get to see the “ring of fire” effect.
Want to know how much of the solar eclipse you’ll be able to see? Read on for the answer, as well as tips on how to view it safely, where you can go in Arizona to see the “ring of fire” and various viewing events that will take place during the solar eclipse.
What causes a 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse?
Annular solar eclipses happen when the Moon is at its farthest distance from our planet in its orbit while being positioned between the Earth and the Sun. This ultimately results in the Moon appearing to be slightly smaller than the Sun, which creates a ring-like effect as the Sun's outer edges remain visible.
When is the solar eclipse 2023?
The “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse will occur on Saturday, Oct. 14, over a large portion of North, South and Central America.
How long will the solar eclipse last?
According to astronomers, the solar eclipse will start at approximately 8:09 a.m. Arizona time before peaking at approximately 9:30 a.m. The eclipse will end by 11 a.m.
Will the solar eclipse be visible in Arizona?
Yes, but how much of it you’ll see depends on where in Arizona you’re located in relation to the path of annularity. According to this chart, the Phoenix area will get to see approximately 80% of the eclipse. Folks in northeastern Arizona, though, will get to view the eclipse at full annularity and see the ring effect. In other words, the more northeasterly you go in Arizona, the more you'll see (the Four Corners Monument is reportedly going to be a popular viewing spot for the eclipse.)
What will the solar eclipse look like?
The sun’s brightness will dim to almost dusk-like levels. So much so that it might feel a little jarring (albeit briefly) to your internal clock, considering it will be happening in the mid-morning. Shadows will also become more pronounced and you also may feel an overwhelming sense of awe and wonder. And if you're viewing the eclipse with proper eye protection here in the Valley, you'll see the sun essentially become a crescent-like shape.
Is it bad to look directly at the solar eclipse?
Yes, if it's without proper eye protection. If you look at any solar eclipse with the naked eye or without sufficient eye protection or a special viewer, you will permanently damage your eyes. No joke.
How do you view the solar eclipse safely?
Ordinary sunglasses won’t cut it, no matter how much you paid for 'em. Nor should you try looking through a CD-R (remember those?) since neither option offers a sufficient amount of protection for your eyes.
You’ll need to use eyewear or a viewing device with lenses that are dark enough to comply with the ISO 12312-2 standards mandated by the American Astronomical Society to safely stare at the sun. Welders’ goggles with a safety rating of 14 or higher are acceptable if you’ve got some handy. (If not, you can pick up a pair for $10 to $15 at local hardware or home supply stores.)
A few businesses around metro Phoenix will have disposable or souvenir eclipse glasses for sale. Local hair-cutting chain Keep It Cut, for instance, is selling eclipse glasses for $5 per pair. Supplies are limited.
Will there be solar eclipse viewing parties in Phoenix?
Yes. The Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., will host a free Annular Solar Eclipse Viewing Party from 7:45 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14. Free eclipse glasses will be available to all attendees and there will be other viewing devices set up to safely check out the celestial action unfold.
Phoenix’s Earth and Space Expedition Center, 17835 N. 44th St., will also offer a viewing event from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. A variety of specialized telescopes with solar filters will be set up outside of the facility and local astronomers will be available to assist and answer questions. Eclipse glasses will also be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are asked to RSVP online.
The same day, a few different Phoenix Public Library locations will hold free eclipse events, each featuring viewing glasses giveaways and a variety of STEAM activities. Starting times vary. Here’s a list of participating locations.
- Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave.; 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Desert Sage Library, 7602 W. Encanto Blvd.; 9 to 11 a.m.
- Ironwood Libary, 4333 E. Chandler Boulevard; 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
- Ocotillo Library, 102 W. Southern Ave.; 8:10 to 11 a.m.