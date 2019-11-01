The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Need plans? We’ve got you covered. This weekend, sip cocktails and get educated at Fossil Fest, find inspiration for your next piece at Phoenix Tattoo Expo, or enjoy entertainment and colorful exhibits at the Rainbows Festival. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND A toast to fossils, perhaps? Melissa Fossum

Fossil Fest

Maybe you think fossils are all those relatives who love sharing stories of life before computers and cellphones. Scientists have a different perspective, which means you might learn some cool facts if you head over to Fossil Fest at Arizona Science Center, located at 600 East Washington Street, on Friday, November 1.

This is part of the Science With A Twist series, so you have to be at least 21 to attend the event, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. It’s a chance to sip cocktails surrounded by science, watch live demonstrations, enjoy hands-on activities, and listen to DJ-spun music. A $12 ticket also gives you access to all four floors of the Arizona Science Center, but you’ll pay extra for planetarium or giant-screen theater offerings. Lynn Trimble

Scene from Marriage Story. Netflix/Wilson Webb

The Scottsdale International Film Festival

The Scottsdale International Film Festival kicks off on Friday, November 1, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 North Second Street. The 10-day event starts with a screening of Marriage Story, which features Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple working to navigate their divorce and a custody arrangement for their son.

The film was written, directed, and co-produced by Noah Baumbach, whose other films include Frances Ha and The Squid and The Whale. It got significant buzz during film festivals in Toronto and Telluride. The evening kicks off with a dessert reception at 7 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. screening of the film. Buy tickets online for $25 through October 31. After that, you’ll pay $28 at the center’s box office. Lynn Trimble

Get inspired for your next piece. New Times Archive

Phoenix Tattoo Expo

Whether you’ve got a small heart tattoo on your ankle or the Sistine Chapel across your shoulders, you may be inclined to celebrate all things tattoo. At the very least, you’re looking for an opportunity to add to your total square ink-age. The Phoenix Tattoo Expo features 100 national artists ready to permanently scar your body with both walk-up and booked appointments available, or you can also just peruse the art and culture of tattoos with other exhibitors and vendors.

The expo runs from Friday, November 1, to Sunday, November 3, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott, 200 North Centennial Way in Mesa. Tickets range from $15-35. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Raúl Yañez gets jazzy. Raúl Yañez/The Nash

Raúl Yañez Quartet

Some people walk right past the purple building in Roosevelt Row during First Fridays, without venturing inside to see what it’s all about. The building is home to The Nash, 110 East Roosevelt Street, a jazz venue where the walls are often lined with works by local artists. Head over on Friday, November 1, if you want to check it out.

There’s a free concert starting at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Raúl Yañez Quartet playing music from Latin jazz greats including Eddie Palmieri, Tito Puente, and Ray Barretto. It’s a great chance to take a seat and relax for a while with local musicians and jazz fans amid your gallery-hopping. Visit thenash.org. Lynn Trimble

Soul West Fest

In recent years, quite a few film and multimedia festivals have come to the Valley — likely because cold, dark theater spaces are A-1 around these parts. Among those outings is the Soul West Fest, a spotlight for urban talent emanating from the heart of central Phoenix. The third annual proceedings kick off Friday with a TBA concert series. On Saturday, the festival proper begins with multiple screenings, including What Marilyn Didn’t Know, Family Box, Monsters In Havasu, and My Father, Belize, among others. Then, everything wraps up Sunday with a filmmaker’s award brunch. Along the way, there’ll be a slew of local eateries and vendors for mid-marathon snacking and shopping.

The festival runs from Friday, November 1, to Sunday, November 3, at the John Paul Theater at Phoenix College, 1202 West Thomas Road. Tickets range from $29 to $199 for various packages. Chris Coplan

Art meets walking at SMoCA. Sean Deckert

The Museum of Walking

The Museum of Walking, founded by local artists and based in Tempe, is coming to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street. Walking can be an art practice, according to Museum of Walking director Angela Ellsworth. Learn more during the free Museum of Walking event at SMoCA, which starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 2.

You’ll gain insights into the relationships between contemporary art, land, walking, community, health, and history. Wear comfortable shoes, since you’ll be walking near the museum. It’s a great way to create connections with other people and the environment while embracing principles like healthy living and divergent thinking. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Jake Atlas will be there. Zealot Pro Wrestling

Zealot Pro Wrestling

Professional wrestling and horror flicks have more than a few things in common. Both feature creepy characters, over-the-top plots, and intense action. So the fact that Zealot Pro Wrestling’s latest supercard, You’ll Float Too, takes its title from It doesn’t seem strange. Just don’t expect to see Pennywise doing piledrivers at the event, which happens on Saturday, November 2, at Sun Studios of Arizona, 1425 West 14th Street in Tempe.

“Nah, it’s just because it’s around Halloween, we wanted a fun name, and It is really popular,” says ZPW’s Casey Van Buren.

The event will feature seven matches, including a few involving indie stars Chris Bey, Tony Deppen, and Jake Atlas, the latter of whom was recently signed by WWE. Bey will battle “American Kaiju” Devin Sparks for the Zealot Championship in the main event, while Atlas faces Slice Boogie and Deppen wrestles Mike Camden.

Bell time is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Benjamin Leatherman

Here's where the podcast magic will happen. Lynn Trimble

So You Want to Be a Podcaster

If the only thing standing between you and making your mark as the next great podcaster is knowing how the whole podcaster thing works, you’re in luck. There’s a workshop called So You Want to Be a Podcaster happening at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

The free workshop is being taught by Jared Duran, who hosts a cultural podcast called Limited Engagement. He’s also co-publisher for an independent publishing company called Hoot n’ Waddle. He’ll be sharing tips, techniques, and creative ideas to help you launch your own podcast phenomenon. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Enjoying each other’s company during the Rainbows Festival in 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

The Rainbows Festival

The Rainbows Festival returns to Heritage Square, 115 North Sixth Street, during the first weekend in November. Head over to the free event on Saturday, November 2, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to celebrate the diversity of the local LGBTA+ community. It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly event filled with performances, community group displays, food trucks, craft cocktails, and more. Saturday’s entertainment lineup includes Desert City Jazz, Prince Poppycock, and more.

This year’s event will feature two stages and over 150 groups presenting everything from art to educational resources. Most of all, it’s a chance to join fellow community members in elevating the importance of diversity in creating and sustaining a thriving city. Lynn Trimble

Nerd out. Courtesy of London Snow/Burlescapades

‘Nerdlesque’



Can nerd culture be sexy? There’s only one way to find out for sure: by attending “Nerdlesque.” Already in its sixth year, the event features the “dirtiest nerds” dressing up as beloved pop-culture characters, including Gaston from Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman, before stripping down for a burlesque show as steamy as its tremendously geeky. Will this ruin your perception of certain beloved pop icons? Maybe! Could this prove to be existentially confusing? Anything’s possible! But at least you can indulge your inner dweeb by creating a canon where all this naughtiness makes sense.

The 18-and-over show begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street. It’s $25 for reserved seating, $30 for the second row, and $35 for front row/VIP. Chris Coplan

Drunk History

Perhaps you’ve watched Drunk History on TV but now’s your chance to live it — and not just by getting smashed on pinot and reading through The Art of War. No, this is actually a concert by the local Mill Avenue Chamber Players, who will perform selections of Hans Abrahamsen, Darius Milhaud, and others as an “aural” journal through history. Along the way, “Hip Historian” Marshall Shore will share some Arizona-centric stories to help history truly come alive. And you can totally grease that squeaky wheel with plenty of great beer and wine pairings.

Your journey through olden times begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road. Chris Coplan