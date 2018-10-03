 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Major League Baseball hopeful Zyric in the final narrative of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s triptych drama Monsters and Men, about the intersections of cops and civilians in New York City.EXPAND
Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Major League Baseball hopeful Zyric in the final narrative of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s triptych drama Monsters and Men, about the intersections of cops and civilians in New York City.
Courtesy of Neon

Bad-Cop Drama Monsters and Men Channels Helplessness in a Time of Outrage

April Wolfe | October 3, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Writer-director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s triptych drama Monsters and Men, about the intersections of cops and civilians in New York City, is one of a number of new films to focus on police brutality. (Other notables include Blindspotting and the upcoming The Hate U Give.) At times, Green’s film feels too familiar, exploring what we already know — cops can be dirty and may retaliate if they’re crossed. The tone is muted, subtle, as opposed to other dramas that take on the subject with outrage, anger and a fitting formal chaos. In that way, Monsters and Men seems like it was made for the world that existed a few years ago. I honestly can’t tell if my dissatisfaction is with the movie or the era into which it is released.

Film Details

Monsters and Men

R Drama 95 min.
More Info All Film & TV Coverage

The first story is deeply inspired by Ramsey Orta, the man who documented Eric Garner’s murder and is — to this day — the only person present at Garner’s death to go to prison. Here, his name is Manny Ortega (Anthony Ramos), but the rest of his narrative is true to Orta’s. He has a child and is gainfully employed when a couple of local cops begin intimidating him, spending their free time trying to dig up anything to put Ortega away. They succeed; imagine people with every resource at their fingertips and all the time in the world sorting through your past to trump up a charge. For Manny, there’s no rage, no defense. It’s a slow, slogging walk of a narrative, with Ortega’s fate sealed. And that’s likely Green’s point, that there is no fight that can save this man.

In the second story, John David Washington plays a good cop, Dennis, in a sea of bad or indifferent officers. Washington offers a far more contemplative performance than his work in BlacKkKlansman. When it comes to Dennis, other cops see colorblind as long as he’s wearing his uniform. An early scene depicts Dennis out of uniform, grooving to “Let’s Stay Together” in his car. Then he gets pulled over, for no reason that he can discern. His eyes grow alert, scanning for dangers in the situation; the badge he’s set in his lap for the cop to see won’t protect him. Dennis’ story is at times tense, but emotion, again, is kept largely under the surface.

In the final narrative, starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Major League Baseball hopeful Zyric, that repressed feeling bursts out, powering the most compelling section of the film. Zyric has been subject to random stop-and-frisks, but he has never been busted for anything. As his dad says, he was “raised the right way.” But one unexpected brush with the cops seems to convince the kid that his strict childhood has nothing to do with whether he’ll potentially die at the hands of the police. As Zyric tries to live a Colin Kaepernick-style double life as an activist protester and a professional athlete, the film questions why our society so often makes it impossible to stand up to injustice yet still follow your dreams.

A long shot holding on Zyric’s face at a sit-in reveals how much more potent the rest of the film might have been. We watch as Zyric lies down on the ground with his compatriots, the police shouting threats of arrest. Fear and resolve alternately wash across his face as he decides to stay, risking his career and his father’s affection. To me, that’s the story we need now, the story of kids realizing adults are bullshit and that they still have time to make their own fate.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >