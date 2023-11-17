NBA legends come out for cannabis during event at Footprint Center

Two NBA legends, a dunk exhibition, a basketball tournament and plenty of cannabis swag took over Footprint Center on Nov. 10, the second time this year that the Phoenix Suns did its part to chip away at the stigma that still surrounds pot.
The Cannabis Cactus NBA Skills & Thrills Experience played out in the arena and on the Suns’ court to promote physical and mental well-being — and cannabis, of course. The event included a dunk exhibition, skills sessions, activities and a tournament.
In January, Cannabis Cactus
— the Phoenix-based weed magazine behind the event — held a charity basketball tournament
in the arena to raise funds and boost the profile of pot and medical marijuana. That event marked the first time the NBA worked with cannabis brands to host an event.
On Nov. 10, NBA legends Derek Fisher and Mike Bibby — who won a state championship at Shadow Mountain High School before leading the Arizona Wildcats to an NCAA title in 1997 — were on hand to teach basketball skills to children. Fisher also took part in the January event.
Five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher lifts up a child to shoot a basket.
Kevin Hurley
Jeeter employees pose with props.
Kevin Hurley
A shootaround on the court at Footprint Center.
Kevin Hurley
Professional dunkers put on a show.
Kevin Hurley
Patrick Sanchez plays a small basketball table game sponsored by High Grade.
Kevin Hurley
Henry Garcia won an autographed Devin Booker jersey at the event.
Kevin Hurley
Kids swarm the winner of bump out.
Kevin Hurley
Former NBA player and Arizona local Mike Bibby works with kids shooting around on the court.
Kevin Hurley
Patrick Ferrick shoots a corner three.
Kevin Hurley
A small basketball table game sponsored by High Grade was one of the activities at the event.
Kevin Hurley
Tony Crosby II throws down a dunk.
Kevin Hurley
An attendee wearing marijuana socks waits in the lobby before playing basketball at Footprint Center.
Kevin Hurley
Professional dunkers put on a show after the basketball games.
Kevin Hurley
Todd Gilchrist poses with five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher after winning an autographed Fisher Lakers jersey.
Kevin Hurley
Participants line up on the side of the court for a three-point contest.
Kevin Hurley
A Heat Wav flag football player takes a shot on the court.
Kevin Hurley
Kids play an arcade basketball game sponsored by Jeeter as a pregame activity.
Kevin Hurley