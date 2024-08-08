 Bright Eyes to kick off 2025 tour in Phoenix in January | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Bright Eyes to kick off 2025 tour in Phoenix in January

Conor Oberst and the rest of the band are heading out on the road to promote their upcoming album.
August 8, 2024
From left, Mike Mogis Conor Oberst and Nate Walcott are Bright Eyes.
From left, Mike Mogis Conor Oberst and Nate Walcott are Bright Eyes. Press Here Talent

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$2,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Bright Eyes are releasing their first album in four years, "Five Dice, All Threes," on Sept. 20, and to support the record, they're heading out on the road.

The indie trio will kick off their 2025 North American tour at The Van Buren in Phoenix on Jan. 16.

Their last show in the Valley was also at The Van Buren, in June 2022.

The artist presale and the Live Nation presale began on Wednesday (use code CREATE for the Live Nation presale). The general on-sale begins on Friday.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Jan. 16, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Jan. 18, Del Mar, Calif., The Sound
Jan. 19, Santa Ana, Calif., The Observatory
Jan. 20, Sacramento, Calif., Ace of Spades
Jan. 21, Eugene, Ore., McDonald Theatre
Jan. 23, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Jan. 24, Seattle, Paramount Theatre
Jan. 25, Portland, Ore., Crystal Ballroom
Jan. 26, Portland, Ore., Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 26, Fayetteville, Ark., George’s Majestic Lounge
Feb. 27, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Feb. 28, Dallas, The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 1, San Antonio, Aztec Theater
March 2, Baton Rouge, La., Chelsea’s Live
March 3, Jacksonville, Fla., Florida Theatre
March 5, St. Petersburg, Fla., Jannus Live
March 7, Orlando, Fla., The Beacham Theater
March 8, Atlanta, Tabernacle
March 9, Knoxville, Tenn., The Mill & Mine
March 10, Richmond, Va., The National
March 13, Asheville, N.C., The Orange Peel
March 14, Pelham, Tenn., The Caverns
March 17, Memphis, Tenn., Minglewood Hall
March 18, Little Rock, Ark., The Hall
March 20, Tulsa, Okla., Cain’s Ballroom
March 21, Kansas City, Mo., Uptown Theater
March 22, St. Louis, Mo., The Pageant
April 3, Madison, Wis., The Sylvee
April 4, St. Paul, Minn., Palace Theatre
April 8, Detroit, Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 9, Cleveland, Agora Theatre
April 10, Toronto, History
April 11, Buffalo, N.Y., Buffalo Riverworks
April 13, Portland, Maine, State Theatre
April 17, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn Paramount
April 18, Boston, House of Blues
April 19, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia
April 20, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
April 22, Pittsburgh, Roxian Theatre
April 23, Newport, Ky., MegaCorp Pavilion
April 24, Louisville, Ky., Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
April 25, Indianapolis, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
April 26, West Des Moines, Iowa, Val Air Ballroom
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Megadeth legend Dave Mustaine talks life in Phoenix before concert

Touring Artists

Megadeth legend Dave Mustaine talks life in Phoenix before concert

By Tom Reardon
Tinashe Phoenix concert set for The Van Buren in October

Just Announced

Tinashe Phoenix concert set for The Van Buren in October

By Jennifer Goldberg
Rock veterans Redd Kross bring new album to Valley Bar concert Sunday

Touring Artists

Rock veterans Redd Kross bring new album to Valley Bar concert Sunday

By Tom Reardon
Mariah Carey to stop in Phoenix on Christmas concert tour

Holidays

Mariah Carey to stop in Phoenix on Christmas concert tour

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation