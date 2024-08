Bright Eyes to kick off 2025 tour in Phoenix in January

Bright Eyes are releasing their first album in four years, "Five Dice, All Threes," on Sept. 20, and to support the record, they're heading out on the road.The indie trio will kick off their 2025 North American tour at The Van Buren in Phoenix on Jan. 16.Their last show in the Valley was also at The Van Buren, in June 2022.The artist presale and the Live Nation presale began on Wednesday (use code CREATE for the Live Nation presale). The general on-sale begins on Friday.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Jan. 16, Phoenix, The Van BurenJan. 18, Del Mar, Calif., The SoundJan. 19, Santa Ana, Calif., The ObservatoryJan. 20, Sacramento, Calif., Ace of SpadesJan. 21, Eugene, Ore., McDonald TheatreJan. 23, Vancouver, Commodore BallroomJan. 24, Seattle, Paramount TheatreJan. 25, Portland, Ore., Crystal BallroomJan. 26, Portland, Ore., Crystal BallroomFeb. 26, Fayetteville, Ark., George’s Majestic LoungeFeb. 27, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at the Moody TheaterFeb. 28, Dallas, The Factory in Deep EllumMarch 1, San Antonio, Aztec TheaterMarch 2, Baton Rouge, La., Chelsea’s LiveMarch 3, Jacksonville, Fla., Florida TheatreMarch 5, St. Petersburg, Fla., Jannus LiveMarch 7, Orlando, Fla., The Beacham TheaterMarch 8, Atlanta, TabernacleMarch 9, Knoxville, Tenn., The Mill & MineMarch 10, Richmond, Va., The NationalMarch 13, Asheville, N.C., The Orange PeelMarch 14, Pelham, Tenn., The CavernsMarch 17, Memphis, Tenn., Minglewood HallMarch 18, Little Rock, Ark., The HallMarch 20, Tulsa, Okla., Cain’s BallroomMarch 21, Kansas City, Mo., Uptown TheaterMarch 22, St. Louis, Mo., The PageantApril 3, Madison, Wis., The SylveeApril 4, St. Paul, Minn., Palace TheatreApril 8, Detroit, Royal Oak Music TheatreApril 9, Cleveland, Agora TheatreApril 10, Toronto, HistoryApril 11, Buffalo, N.Y., Buffalo RiverworksApril 13, Portland, Maine, State TheatreApril 17, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn ParamountApril 18, Boston, House of BluesApril 19, Philadelphia, The Met PhiladelphiaApril 20, Washington, D.C., The AnthemApril 22, Pittsburgh, Roxian TheatreApril 23, Newport, Ky., MegaCorp PavilionApril 24, Louisville, Ky., Old Forester’s Paristown HallApril 25, Indianapolis, Egyptian Room at Old National CentreApril 26, West Des Moines, Iowa, Val Air Ballroom