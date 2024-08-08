Bright Eyes to kick off 2025 tour in Phoenix in January

Bright Eyes are releasing their first album in four years, "Five Dice, All Threes," on Sept. 20, and to support the record, they're heading out on the road.
The indie trio will kick off their 2025 North American tour at The Van Buren in Phoenix on Jan. 16.
Their last show in the Valley was also at The Van Buren, in June 2022.
The artist presale and the Live Nation presale began on Wednesday (use code CREATE for the Live Nation presale). The general on-sale begins on Friday.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Jan. 16, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Jan. 18, Del Mar, Calif., The Sound
Jan. 19, Santa Ana, Calif., The Observatory
Jan. 20, Sacramento, Calif., Ace of Spades
Jan. 21, Eugene, Ore., McDonald Theatre
Jan. 23, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Jan. 24, Seattle, Paramount Theatre
Jan. 25, Portland, Ore., Crystal Ballroom
Jan. 26, Portland, Ore., Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 26, Fayetteville, Ark., George’s Majestic Lounge
Feb. 27, Austin, Texas, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Feb. 28, Dallas, The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 1, San Antonio, Aztec Theater
March 2, Baton Rouge, La., Chelsea’s Live
March 3, Jacksonville, Fla., Florida Theatre
March 5, St. Petersburg, Fla., Jannus Live
March 7, Orlando, Fla., The Beacham Theater
March 8, Atlanta, Tabernacle
March 9, Knoxville, Tenn., The Mill & Mine
March 10, Richmond, Va., The National
March 13, Asheville, N.C., The Orange Peel
March 14, Pelham, Tenn., The Caverns
March 17, Memphis, Tenn., Minglewood Hall
March 18, Little Rock, Ark., The Hall
March 20, Tulsa, Okla., Cain’s Ballroom
March 21, Kansas City, Mo., Uptown Theater
March 22, St. Louis, Mo., The Pageant
April 3, Madison, Wis., The Sylvee
April 4, St. Paul, Minn., Palace Theatre
April 8, Detroit, Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 9, Cleveland, Agora Theatre
April 10, Toronto, History
April 11, Buffalo, N.Y., Buffalo Riverworks
April 13, Portland, Maine, State Theatre
April 17, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn Paramount
April 18, Boston, House of Blues
April 19, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia
April 20, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
April 22, Pittsburgh, Roxian Theatre
April 23, Newport, Ky., MegaCorp Pavilion
April 24, Louisville, Ky., Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
April 25, Indianapolis, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
April 26, West Des Moines, Iowa, Val Air Ballroom