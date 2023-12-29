The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians

Taylor Daukas, "False Door" "False Door," the final track on Taylor Daukas' forthcoming "Long Gone" EP, isn't just a closer; it's a statement. The young Phoenix folk musician has said the track is "an invitation into a world of truth and purpose," which is part of Daukas' own desire to "let the music be just what it is: beautifully and brutally honest." We couldn't have described this slow, solemn track any better — even if Daukas' own words don't fully do the track justice. Because it's not just vulnerable and earnest; the track has a bit of heft and playfulness, and that adds a lush, almost cinematic quality. If "False Door" is just Daukas' opening salvo, then prepare to have your heart fully conquered when the EP drops in February 2024.

<a href="https://taylordaukas.bandcamp.com/album/long-gone-4">Long Gone by Taylor Daukas</a>

Soft Shoulder, "Snail Display"

<a href="https://softshoulder.bandcamp.com/album/soft-shoulder-its-all-a-small-world-after-lp-gilgongo-records-2023">Soft Shoulder - "It's All A Small World After" LP (Gilgongo Records, 2023) by Soft Shoulder</a>

Kylo Gun, "My Violence"

<a href="https://kylogun.bandcamp.com/album/heart-music">Heart Music by Kylo Gun</a>

Glue Sticks, "Lake Nothing"

<a href="https://gluesticks.bandcamp.com/album/celebrity">Celebrity by Glue Sticks</a>

Death Gazer, "Pessimist Pisser"

<a href="https://deathgazerr.bandcamp.com/album/death-gazer">Death Gazer by Death Gazer</a>

non-a, "Daylight" (Aesop Bach)



<a href="https://non-a.bandcamp.com/album/aesop-bach">Aesop Bach by non-a</a>

Musique Machine, "not my cross to bear"

<a href="https://musiquemachine.bandcamp.com/track/not-my-cross-to-bear">not my cross to bear by Musique Machine</a>

<a href="https://danielledurack.bandcamp.com/album/escape-artist">Escape Artist by Danielle Durack</a>