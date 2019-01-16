Your guide to PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 at Phoenix Art Museum on Saturday

PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3, an all-day, all-ages “audio-visual experience,” will take place on Saturday at Phoenix Art Museum and transform the local cultural institution into a vibrant showcase of live music from multiple genres. Performances by bands and musicians from multiple will occur in gallery spaces throughout the museum as sound and art converge.
The event, which is put on by the Men’s Arts Council at PAM, offers the feel of an indie music festival in the unique setting of an art museum. Giovana Aviles, the MAC’s curator of engagement, says PhxArt Amplified offers the best of both worlds.
“We’re calling it an ‘audio-visual experience’ because not only are people going to hear all of these bands, they can also explore the museum and see all of our newer exhibitions,” Aviles says. “Having our space be completely transformed by music is unique and cool. There's no other cultural institutions (locally) doing this sort of event.”
PhxArt Amplified was originally launched in 2018 as a collaboration between the museum and Valley concert promoter Stateside Presents. The event's first two editions were attended by thousands of people and featured dozens of local bands and DJs in the mix.
PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 will be the first edition of the event since the pandemic. Aviles says they’ve increased the number of stages and are bringing in two touring acts — Mexico City indie rock band Little Jesus and NYC-based folk artist June McDoom — as headliners.
More than 50 local bands, musicians and DJs are scheduled to perform at PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3. The lineup includes names like Pijama Piyama, Glixen, The Senators, Izzy Mahoubi, Gentile Organisms, Terminal 11, Flower Festival, The Sunpunchers, Los Esplifs and Djents.
What else is on tap for PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3? Here’s our complete guide to the event, which includes ticket info and the full schedule.
When is PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3?
PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
Where is PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3?
The event will take place at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave.
How much are PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 tickets?
Advance tickets are $30 for the general public, $10 for Phoenix Art Museum members and college students with current I.D. and $5 for kids 6 to 17. Prices are $10 more when purchased at the door. Kids 5 and under are free.
Is there an age limit for PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3?
No. The event is open to all ages.
How do you get to Phoenix Art Museum?
The museum is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and McDowell Road in central Phoenix. If you’re coming by car, take Interstate 10 to either the Third Street or Third Avenue exits, drive north to McDowell Road and then head towards Central Avenue. A Valley Metro Rail is also located on Central just south of McDowell. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass.
Where to park at Phoenix Art Museum
Free parking is available in the Phoenix Art Museum’s lot, which is located north of the main entrance.
Where can I find stages at PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3?
Seven stages will be located throughout Phoenix Art Museum's property, spanning multiple levels. Recordbar Radio’s area, for instance, will be outside the main entrance while the main stage showcasing headliners like June McDoom and Little Jesus will be inside the Cummings Great Hall. Aviles says some of the stage’s locations will also align with the specific genres being highlighted.
“Our American gallery is where we have more of the Americana sounds,” she says. “In the Katz [Wing], which is our contemporary section of the museum, is where we will have more experimental artists.”
What’s the PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 schedule?
The music begins at 11 a.m. with sets at Recordbar Radio’s area. Bands and musicians will begin performing at various stages starting at noon. Here’s the complete schedule for PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3:
Recordbar Radio at the main entrance
11 a.m. to noon — Earthsurfaceopen
Noon to 1 p.m. — Jordi
1 to 2 p.m. — T4yana
2 to 3 p.m. — Davina
3 to 4 p.m. — Court
4 to 5 p.m. — Noel
5 to 6 p.m. — Layton.DJ
Cummings Great Hall
2 to 2:45 p.m. — Pijama Piyama
2:45 to 3:30 p.m. — DJ J-Me Lee
3:30 to 4:15 p.m. — Glixen
4:45 to 5:30 p.m. — June McDoom
5:30 to 6 p.m. — DJ CRVNT3S
6 to 6:45 p.m. — Los Esplifs
6:45 to 7:15 p.m. — DJents
7:30 to 9 p.m. — Little Jesus
9 to 10 p.m. — Alex Castles
12:15 to 1 p.m. — Weston Smith
1:15 to 2 p.m. — Desert Breath
2:15 to 3 p.m. — Dance Movement Source with Megyn Neff
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Keith Kelly/Slender Loris
4:15 to 5 p.m. — TSone
5:30 to 6:15 p.m. — Polymyth
7 to 7:45 p.m. — Terminal 11
Ultimate Playlist Stage at the Ullman Center
1 to 1:45 p.m. — The Hourglass Cats
2:15 to 3 p.m. — Izzy Mahoubi
3:30 to 4:15 p.m. — The Senators
4:45 to 5:30 p.m. — Victoria Bigelow
6 to 6:45 p.m. — Gentle Organisms
1:45 to 2:30 p.m. — Mo Maduro
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Truvonne
4:15 to 5 p.m. — Sure Son
5:30 to 6:15 p.m. — Dimitriam and the Bug Club
6:30 to 7:15 p.m. — Flower Festival
Ballinger Gallery
1 to 1:45 p.m. — The Sunpunchers
2:15 to 3 p.m. — Raquel Denis
3:30 to 4:15 p.m. — JPW
4:45 to 5:30 p.m. — Arouna Diarra
Noon to 12:45 p.m. — Apetight
12:45 to 1:30 p.m. — Jijei
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — RND1
2:15 to 3 p.m. — Esteban
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Apetight
3:45 to 4:30 p.m. — Josh Caballes
4:30 to 5:15 p.m. — G Benally
5:15 to 6 p.m. — BLQSHMN
6 to 6:30 p.m. — Moreta
Morrell Promenade
Noon to 12:45 p.m. — Boys
Lower Level Katz Wing
5 to 5:10 p.m. — Ruby Morales with Ernie Nuñez