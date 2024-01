Your guide to PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 at Phoenix Art Museum on Saturday

click to enlarge Folk singer-songwriter June McDoom. Bella Newman

When is PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3?



Where is PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3?



How much are PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 tickets?



Is there an age limit for PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3?



How do you get to Phoenix Art Museum?



Where to park at Phoenix Art Museum



Where can I find stages at PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3?



click to enlarge Local psychedelic cumbia band Pijama Piyama. Jarret

What’s the PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 schedule?



click to enlarge Experimental electronic musician Terminal 11. Sam An

click to enlarge Avant-pop artist Flower Festival. Ben Peck

click to enlarge Local beatmaker Apetight. Apetight

Which visual artists will be featured at PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3



Food and drink at PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3



With the Valley’s spring festival season just around the corner, the Phoenix Art Museum is bringing back a beloved music and cultural event to give locals a high-concept alternative to high-priced fests.PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3, an all-day, all-ages “audio-visual experience,” will take place on Saturday at Phoenix Art Museum and transform the local cultural institution into a vibrant showcase of live music from multiple genres. Performances by bands and musicians from multiple will occur in gallery spaces throughout the museum as sound and art converge.The event, which is put on by the Men’s Arts Council at PAM, offers the feel of an indie music festival in the unique setting of an art museum. Giovana Aviles, the MAC’s curator of engagement, says PhxArt Amplified offers the best of both worlds.“We’re calling it an ‘audio-visual experience’ because not only are people going to hear all of these bands, they can also explore the museum and see all of our newer exhibitions,” Aviles says. “Having our space be completely transformed by music is unique and cool. There's no other cultural institutions (locally) doing this sort of event.”PhxArt Amplified was originally launched in 2018 as a collaboration between the museum and Valley concert promoter Stateside Presents. The event's first two editions were attended by thousands of people and featured dozens of local bands and DJs in the mix.PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 will be the first edition of the event since the pandemic. Aviles says they’ve increased the number of stages and are bringing in two touring acts — Mexico City indie rock band Little Jesus and NYC-based folk artist June McDoom — as headliners.More than 50 local bands, musicians and DJs are scheduled to perform at PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3. The lineup includes names like Pijama Piyama, Glixen, The Senators, Izzy Mahoubi, Gentile Organisms, Terminal 11, Flower Festival, The Sunpunchers, Los Esplifs and Djents.What else is on tap for PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3? Here’s our complete guide to the event, which includes ticket info and the full schedule.PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3 is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.The event will take place at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave. Advance tickets are $30 for the general public, $10 for Phoenix Art Museum members and college students with current I.D. and $5 for kids 6 to 17. Prices are $10 more when purchased at the door. Kids 5 and under are free.No. The event is open to all ages.The museum is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and McDowell Road in central Phoenix. If you’re coming by car, take Interstate 10 to either the Third Street or Third Avenue exits, drive north to McDowell Road and then head towards Central Avenue. A Valley Metro Rail is also located on Central just south of McDowell. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass.Free parking is available in the Phoenix Art Museum’s lot, which is located north of the main entrance.Seven stages will be located throughout Phoenix Art Museum's property, spanning multiple levels. Recordbar Radio’s area, for instance, will be outside the main entrance while the main stage showcasing headliners like June McDoom and Little Jesus will be inside the Cummings Great Hall. Aviles says some of the stage’s locations will also align with the specific genres being highlighted.“Our American gallery is where we have more of the Americana sounds,” she says. “In the Katz [Wing], which is our contemporary section of the museum, is where we will have more experimental artists.”The music begins at 11 a.m. with sets at Recordbar Radio’s area. Bands and musicians will begin performing at various stages starting at noon. Here’s the complete schedule for PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3:11 a.m. to noon — EarthsurfaceopenNoon to 1 p.m. — Jordi1 to 2 p.m. — T4yana2 to 3 p.m. — Davina3 to 4 p.m. — Court4 to 5 p.m. — Noel5 to 6 p.m. — Layton.DJ2 to 2:45 p.m. — Pijama Piyama2:45 to 3:30 p.m. — DJ J-Me Lee3:30 to 4:15 p.m. — Glixen4:45 to 5:30 p.m. — June McDoom5:30 to 6 p.m. — DJ CRVNT3S6 to 6:45 p.m. — Los Esplifs6:45 to 7:15 p.m. — DJents7:30 to 9 p.m. — Little Jesus9 to 10 p.m. — Alex Castles12:15 to 1 p.m. — Weston Smith1:15 to 2 p.m. — Desert Breath2:15 to 3 p.m. — Dance Movement Source with Megyn Neff3 to 3:45 p.m. — Keith Kelly/Slender Loris4:15 to 5 p.m. — TSone5:30 to 6:15 p.m. — Polymyth7 to 7:45 p.m. — Terminal 111 to 1:45 p.m. — The Hourglass Cats2:15 to 3 p.m. — Izzy Mahoubi3:30 to 4:15 p.m. — The Senators4:45 to 5:30 p.m. — Victoria Bigelow6 to 6:45 p.m. — Gentle Organisms1:45 to 2:30 p.m. — Mo Maduro3 to 3:45 p.m. — Truvonne4:15 to 5 p.m. — Sure Son5:30 to 6:15 p.m. — Dimitriam and the Bug Club6:30 to 7:15 p.m. — Flower Festival1 to 1:45 p.m. — The Sunpunchers2:15 to 3 p.m. — Raquel Denis3:30 to 4:15 p.m. — JPW4:45 to 5:30 p.m. — Arouna DiarraNoon to 12:45 p.m. — Apetight12:45 to 1:30 p.m. — Jijei1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — RND12:15 to 3 p.m. — Esteban3 to 3:45 p.m. — Apetight3:45 to 4:30 p.m. — Josh Caballes4:30 to 5:15 p.m. — G Benally5:15 to 6 p.m. — BLQSHMN6 to 6:30 p.m. — MoretaNoon to 12:45 p.m. — Boys5 to 5:10 p.m. — Ruby Morales with Ernie NuñezAviles says six local visual artists — Jackie Brink, Shaunté Glover, Morgan Leigh, Angel Robles, Yvette Serrano and Phil Steverson — will create installations that will be showcased inside the museum or out in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden during PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3.Aviles says there will be food trucks and stands on site selling a variety of vegan, non-vegan and gluten-free options throughout the event. Food stands will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will include Harlem Coffee, Holly Chaffle, Juntos, Mochinut Tempe, Mujer Bonita and Testal Mexican Kitchen. Food trucks like El Fogon De Joy, Mariscos El Chinola and Trash Panda Vegan will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.