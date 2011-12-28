5 songs for your 2024 New Year playlist

Out with the old, and in with the new.



That's the mantra as we start a new year. It's time to reflect on the year behind us, and to look forward to what will inevitably be an eventful year.



Now that the calendar has flipped over to January, check out our offering of five songs to help you kick off the New Year right.





‘El Año Viejo,’ Tony Camargo El año viejo translates to "the old year." Commemorate 2023 with this stylish cover from Mexican '50s crooner, Antonio Camargo.





‘Start Me Up,’ The Rolling Stones We love the start of a new year because it feels like a blank slate. Kick off 2024 right with one of the Stones' peppiest songs.





‘Feeling Good,’ Nina Simone "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for me and I'm feeling good." Enough said. Hangover or not, 2024 is here. Time to get excited.





‘On to the Next One,’ Jay-Z There will be only one direction after this weekend; forward. At least that's going to be the mindset for a month or two. Revel in the spirit and blast this insta-classic while you're raging, working out, or just plain getting shit done.





‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine),’ R.E.M. Like Prince's pre-millennium song "1999," which was released in 1982, this apocalyptic track was penned way back in 1987, but it still resonates today. We don't know what 2024 will bring, but between rising COVID numbers, climate change and a presidential election, the chances of chaos are high. Sure we're at the peak of our civilization and our impending doom is on the horizon, but is that any reason to sing a sad song? We didn't think so either.



This article originally appeared in 2011 and has been updated.