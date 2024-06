GWAR announces more fall tour dates, including October Tempe concert

Inimitable heavy metal band GWAR announced more fall 2024 tour dates on Monday, including a show in the Valley.They'll perform at Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Oct. 18. Supporting acts are Dark Funeral and Squid Pisser.The new tour dates begin on Oct. 17 and run through the upcoming presidential election, something the band is quite aware of."Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser-takes-all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?" GWAR member Blothar the Berserker said in the tour announcement.The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A Marquee Theatre presale begins on Thursday in advance of the general on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 12, Buffalo, N.Y., Town BallroomSept. 13, Cincinnati, BogartsSept. 14, Indianapolis, The VogueSept. 16, Pittsburgh, Mr. SmallsSept. 17, St. Louis, The PageantSept. 18, Little Rock, Ark., The HallSept. 20, Fayetteville, Ark., JJ’s LiveOct. 17, Las Vegas, House of BluesOct. 19, Anaheim, Calif., House of BluesOct. 20, San Francisco, Regency BallroomOct. 22, Seattle, Showbox SodoOct. 23, Boise, Idaho, Revolution Concert HouseOct. 24 Portland, Ore., Roseland TheaterOct. 26, Salt Lake City, The DepotOct. 27, Denver, Summit Music HallOct. 29, Lincoln, Neb., The Bourbon TheatreOct. 30, Minneapolis, Skyway TheatreOct. 31, Milwaukee, The RaveNov. 1, Cleveland, The AgoraNov. 2, Albany, N.Y., Empire LiveNov. 3, Hampton Beach, N.H., Wally’sNov. 5, Boston, Paradise Rock ClubNov. 6 New York City, Brooklyn SteelNov. 8, Philadelphia, Franklin Music HallNov. 9, Richmond, Va., The NationalNov. 10, Raleigh, N.C., The RitzNov. 11, Asheville, N.C., Orange PeelNov. 13, Orlando, Fla., The BeachamNov. 15, Dallas, The Studio at The FactoryNov. 16, San Antonio, Texas, Vibes Event CenterNov. 17, Houston, Warehouse LiveNov. 19, Atlanta, The MasqueradeNov. 20, Nashville, Tenn., Brooklyn Bowl