GWAR announces more fall tour dates, including October Tempe concert

Inimitable heavy metal band GWAR announced more fall 2024 tour dates on Monday, including a show in the Valley.
They'll perform at Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Oct. 18. Supporting acts are Dark Funeral and Squid Pisser.
The new tour dates begin on Oct. 17 and run through the upcoming presidential election, something the band is quite aware of.
"Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser-takes-all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?" GWAR member Blothar the Berserker said in the tour announcement.
The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A Marquee Theatre presale begins on Thursday in advance of the general on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 12, Buffalo, N.Y., Town Ballroom
Sept. 13, Cincinnati, Bogarts
Sept. 14, Indianapolis, The Vogue
Sept. 16, Pittsburgh, Mr. Smalls
Sept. 17, St. Louis, The Pageant
Sept. 18, Little Rock, Ark., The Hall
Sept. 20, Fayetteville, Ark., JJ’s Live
Oct. 17, Las Vegas, House of Blues
Oct. 18, Tempe, Marquee Theatre
Oct. 19, Anaheim, Calif., House of Blues
Oct. 20, San Francisco, Regency Ballroom
Oct. 22, Seattle, Showbox Sodo
Oct. 23, Boise, Idaho, Revolution Concert House
Oct. 24 Portland, Ore., Roseland Theater
Oct. 26, Salt Lake City, The Depot
Oct. 27, Denver, Summit Music Hall
Oct. 29, Lincoln, Neb., The Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 30, Minneapolis, Skyway Theatre
Oct. 31, Milwaukee, The Rave
Nov. 1, Cleveland, The Agora
Nov. 2, Albany, N.Y., Empire Live
Nov. 3, Hampton Beach, N.H., Wally’s
Nov. 5, Boston, Paradise Rock Club
Nov. 6 New York City, Brooklyn Steel
Nov. 8, Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 9, Richmond, Va., The National
Nov. 10, Raleigh, N.C., The Ritz
Nov. 11, Asheville, N.C., Orange Peel
Nov. 13, Orlando, Fla., The Beacham
Nov. 15, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory
Nov. 16, San Antonio, Texas, Vibes Event Center
Nov. 17, Houston, Warehouse Live
Nov. 19, Atlanta, The Masquerade
Nov. 20, Nashville, Tenn., Brooklyn Bowl