 GWAR Phoenix concert set for fall as metal band adds new tour dates | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

GWAR announces more fall tour dates, including October Tempe concert

"Get ready to mumble!!!" says Blothar the Berserker.
June 18, 2024
GWAR invades the Marquee in October.
GWAR invades the Marquee in October. Freeman Promotions
Share this:
Inimitable heavy metal band GWAR announced more fall 2024 tour dates on Monday, including a show in the Valley.

They'll perform at Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Oct. 18. Supporting acts are Dark Funeral and Squid Pisser.

The new tour dates begin on Oct. 17 and run through the upcoming presidential election, something the band is quite aware of.

"Get ready to mumble!!! On this tour we will CHRONIC-le the embarrassing loser-takes-all choice between a neurodivergent fascist and a desiccated mummy to be the leader of the free world. What could possibly go wrong?" GWAR member Blothar the Berserker said in the tour announcement.

The artist presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A Marquee Theatre presale begins on Thursday in advance of the general on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Sept. 12, Buffalo, N.Y., Town Ballroom
Sept. 13, Cincinnati, Bogarts
Sept. 14, Indianapolis, The Vogue
Sept. 16, Pittsburgh, Mr. Smalls
Sept. 17, St. Louis, The Pageant
Sept. 18, Little Rock, Ark., The Hall
Sept. 20, Fayetteville, Ark., JJ’s Live
Oct. 17, Las Vegas, House of Blues
Oct. 18, Tempe, Marquee Theatre
Oct. 19, Anaheim, Calif., House of Blues
Oct. 20, San Francisco, Regency Ballroom
Oct. 22, Seattle, Showbox Sodo
Oct. 23, Boise, Idaho, Revolution Concert House
Oct. 24 Portland, Ore., Roseland Theater
Oct. 26, Salt Lake City, The Depot
Oct. 27, Denver, Summit Music Hall
Oct. 29, Lincoln, Neb., The Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 30, Minneapolis, Skyway Theatre
Oct. 31, Milwaukee, The Rave
Nov. 1, Cleveland, The Agora
Nov. 2, Albany, N.Y., Empire Live
Nov. 3, Hampton Beach, N.H., Wally’s
Nov. 5, Boston, Paradise Rock Club
Nov. 6 New York City, Brooklyn Steel
Nov. 8, Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 9, Richmond, Va., The National
Nov. 10, Raleigh, N.C., The Ritz
Nov. 11, Asheville, N.C., Orange Peel
Nov. 13, Orlando, Fla., The Beacham
Nov. 15, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory
Nov. 16, San Antonio, Texas, Vibes Event Center
Nov. 17, Houston, Warehouse Live
Nov. 19, Atlanta, The Masquerade
Nov. 20, Nashville, Tenn., Brooklyn Bowl
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
10 out-of-town summer music festivals worth leaving Phoenix for

Festivals

10 out-of-town summer music festivals worth leaving Phoenix for

By Chris Coplan
5 free summer concerts at Chandler Center for the Arts

Music News

5 free summer concerts at Chandler Center for the Arts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Crescent Ballroom’s cheap summer concerts are returning. Here who’s playing

Events

Crescent Ballroom’s cheap summer concerts are returning. Here who’s playing

By Benjamin Leatherman
Why Phoenix native UPSAHL is a top-tier pop music chameleon

Local Music

Why Phoenix native UPSAHL is a top-tier pop music chameleon

By Chris Coplan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation