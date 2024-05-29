 Mexican music legend Marco Antonio Solís will play Phoenix concert | Phoenix New Times
Mexican music legend Marco Antonio Solís will play Phoenix concert

The Eternamente Agradecido World Tour will stop in the Valley this fall.
May 29, 2024
Marco Antonio Solís will stop in Phoenix this fall.
Marco Antonio Solís will stop in Phoenix this fall. Courtesy of Live Nation

Mexican music star Marco Antonio Solís announced the Eternamente Agradecido World Tour on Tuesday.

It will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 8

Solís has been awarded five Latin Grammy Awards, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has been inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame. In 2022, he was recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy. In 2024, Solís kicked off his Las Vegas residency with Los Bukis, making Latin music history as the first all-Spanish residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

A Citi cardmember presale and other presales began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Aug. 9, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Aug. 10,  Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 18,  Los Angeles, Intuit Dome
Aug. 23,  Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 24,  Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Aug. 31,  Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
Sept. 1,  Durant, Okla., Choctaw Grand Theater
Sept. 6,  Hidalgo, Texas, Payne Arena
Sept. 8,  Austin, Texas, Moody Center
Sept. 27, Houston, Toyota Center
Sept. 28,  Dallas, American Airlines Center
Oct. 4,  Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Oct. 5,  Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 12,  Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 13,  Reading, Pa., Santander Arena
Oct. 18,  Belmont Park, N.Y., UBS Arena
Oct. 20,  Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 25,  Milwaukee, Miller High Life Theatre
Nov. 1,  Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 3,  Chicago, United Center
Nov. 8,  Phoenix, Footprint Center
Nov. 9, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena
