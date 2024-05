Mexican music legend Marco Antonio Solís will play Phoenix concert

Mexican music star Marco Antonio Solís announced the Eternamente Agradecido World Tour on Tuesday.It will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 8Solís has been awarded five Latin Grammy Awards, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has been inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame. In 2022, he was recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy. In 2024, Solís kicked off his Las Vegas residency with Los Bukis, making Latin music history as the first all-Spanish residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Citi cardmember presale and other presales began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar. Aug. 9, Portland, Ore., Moda CenterAug. 10, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaAug. 18, Los Angeles, Intuit DomeAug. 23, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks AmphitheatreAug. 24, Salt Lake City, Delta CenterAug. 31, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile CenterSept. 1, Durant, Okla., Choctaw Grand TheaterSept. 6, Hidalgo, Texas, Payne ArenaSept. 8, Austin, Texas, Moody CenterSept. 27, Houston, Toyota CenterSept. 28, Dallas, American Airlines CenterOct. 4, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaOct. 5, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionOct. 12, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaOct. 13, Reading, Pa., Santander ArenaOct. 18, Belmont Park, N.Y., UBS ArenaOct. 20, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayOct. 25, Milwaukee, Miller High Life TheatreNov. 1, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun ArenaNov. 3, Chicago, United CenterNov. 9, Palm Desert, Calif., Acrisure Arena