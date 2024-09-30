The Driver Era tour brings Lynch brothers to Phoenix next year

You may know Ross Lynch from his appearances on "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" or his chilling turn as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the film "My Friend Dahmer."
But he's also in a band with his brother, Rocky. The indie duo's Driver Era project has more than 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and Monday morning, they announced a world tour.
The Obsession Tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on July 3, 2025.
Fans can sign up for an artist presale now through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
March 7, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., War Memorial Auditorium
March 8, Tampa, Fla., Yuengling Center
March 10, Birmingham, Ala., Avondale Brewing Company
March 11, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
March 13, Moon Twp, Pa., UPMC Events Center
March 14, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 16, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
March 19, Waukee, Iowa, Vibrant Music Hall
March 21, Austin, Texas, Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 22, Houston, 713 Music Hall
March 24, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
March 26, Salt Lake City, The Union Event Center
March 28, Garden City, Idaho, Revolution Concert Hall & Event Center
May 30, Milwaukee, BMO Pavilion
May 31, Minneapolis, The Armory
June 2, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 3, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 5, Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
June 6, Lewiston, N.Y., Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 7, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
June 9, New York City, SummerStage in Central Park
June 11, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
June 13, Ashbury Park, N.J., Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 14, Boston, Leader Bank Pavilion
June 16, Baltimore, Pier Six Pavilion
June 18, Virginia Beach, Va., Venue TBA
June 20, Raleigh, N.C., The Red Hat Amphitheater
June 21, Charleston, S.C., Firefly Distillery
June 22, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater
June 27, St. Louis, Mo., Saint Louis Music Park
June 29, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight Theatre
July 1, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 3, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
July 5, Las Vegas, Brooklyn Bowl
July 9, Seattle, WAMU Theater
July 10, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 12, Portland, Ore., Theater of the Clouds
July 15, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 16, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park
July 18, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium