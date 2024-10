The Driver Era tour brings Lynch brothers to Phoenix next year

e

You may know Ross Lynch from his appearances on "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" or his chilling turn as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the film "My Friend Dahmer."But he's also in a band with his brother, Rocky. The indie duo's Driver Era project has more than 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and Monday morning, they announced a world tour.The Obsession Tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on July 3, 2025.Fans can sign up for an artist presale now through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar March 7, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., War Memorial AuditoriumMarch 8, Tampa, Fla., Yuengling CenterMarch 10, Birmingham, Ala., Avondale Brewing CompanyMarch 11, Atlanta, Coca-Cola RoxyMarch 13, Moon Twp, Pa., UPMC Events CenterMarch 14, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomMarch 16, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music CenterMarch 19, Waukee, Iowa, Vibrant Music HallMarch 21, Austin, Texas, Stubb's Waller Creek AmphitheaterMarch 22, Houston, 713 Music HallMarch 24, Denver, Fillmore AuditoriumMarch 26, Salt Lake City, The Union Event CenterMarch 28, Garden City, Idaho, Revolution Concert Hall & Event CenterMay 30, Milwaukee, BMO PavilionMay 31, Minneapolis, The ArmoryJune 2, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillJun3, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State ParkJune 5, Toronto, Coca-Cola ColiseumJune 6, Lewiston, N.Y., Artpark Mainstage TheaterJune 7, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun ArenaJune 9, New York City, SummerStage in Central ParkJune 11, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia presented by HighmarkJune 13, Ashbury Park, N.J., Stone Pony Summer StageJune 14, Boston, Leader Bank PavilionJune 16, Baltimore, Pier Six PavilionJune 18, Virginia Beach, Va., Venue TBAJune 20, Raleigh, N.C., The Red Hat AmphitheaterJune 21, Charleston, S.C., Firefly DistilleryJune 22, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 24, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend AmphitheaterJune 27, St. Louis, Mo., Saint Louis Music ParkJune 29, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight TheatreJuly 1, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryJuly 5, Las Vegas, Brooklyn BowlJuly 9, Seattle, WAMU TheaterJuly 10, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreJuly 12, Portland, Ore., Theater of the CloudsJuly 15, Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline AmphitheatreJuly 16, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco ParkJuly 18, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium