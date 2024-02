Rapper 21 Savage brings American Dream tour to Phoenix this summer

21 Savage announced a 2024 North American tour on Tuesday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.He'll bring the American Dream Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on May 11. The supporting acts are J.I.D, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold.The tour is named for "American Dream," 21 Savage's third album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in January.The last time 21 Savage appeared in the Valley was a pair of September 2023 shows opening for Drake at Gila River Arena. Citi cardmembers can access a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Other presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website.And for more local concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar The full list of tour dates is below:May 1, Vancouver, Rogers ArenaMay 3, Seattle, White River AmphitheatreMay 5, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterMay 7, Los Angeles, Kia ForumMay 9, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at ConcordMay 12, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta AmphitheaterMay 14, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance AmphitheaterMay 15, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionMay 16, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanMay 18, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPMay 19, St. Louis, Mo., Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreMay 21, Chicago, Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreMay 22, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music CenterMay 23, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterMay 25, Toronto, Budweiser StageMay 28, Detroit, Pine Knob Music TheatreMay 29, Cleveland, Blossom Music CenterMay 31, Boston, Xfinity CenterJune 1, Hartford, Conn., Xfinity TheatreJune 2, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveJune 4, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachJune 5, Simpsonville, S.C., CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage ParkJune 6, Charlotte, N.C, PNC Music PavilionJune 8, New York City, Governors Ball Music FestivalJune 9, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionJune 11, Pelham, Ala., Oak Mountain AmphitheatreJune 13, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreJune 14, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State FairgroundsJune 15, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre