Rapper 21 Savage brings American Dream tour to Phoenix this summer

21 Savage announced a 2024 North American tour on Tuesday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.
He'll bring the American Dream Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on May 11. The supporting acts are J.I.D, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold.
The tour is named for "American Dream," 21 Savage's third album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in January.
The last time 21 Savage appeared in the Valley was a pair of September 2023 shows opening for Drake at Gila River Arena.
Citi cardmembers can access a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Other presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website.
And for more local concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
The full list of tour dates is below:
May 1, Vancouver, Rogers Arena
May 3, Seattle, White River Amphitheatre
May 5, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 7, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
May 9, Concord, Calif., Toyota Pavilion at Concord
May 11, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 12, Albuquerque, N.M., Isleta Amphitheater
May 14, Austin, Texas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 15, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
May 16, Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 18, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
May 19, St. Louis, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 21, Chicago, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 22, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
May 23, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
May 25, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
May 28, Detroit, Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 29, Cleveland, Blossom Music Center
May 31, Boston, Xfinity Center
June 1, Hartford, Conn., Xfinity Theatre
June 2, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
June 4, Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 5, Simpsonville, S.C., CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 6, Charlotte, N.C, PNC Music Pavilion
June 8, New York City, Governors Ball Music Festival
June 9, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 11, Pelham, Ala., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 13, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 14, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
June 15, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre