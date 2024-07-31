 Rock band Beasto Blanco plans Phoenix concert, releases new album | Phoenix New Times
Rock band Beasto Blanco announces new album, Phoenix concert

The Nashville rock band is co-fronted by Alice Cooper's daughter Calico Cooper.
July 31, 2024
Beasto Blanco, Calico Cooper's band, is coming to Phoenix.
Beasto Blanco, Calico Cooper's band, is coming to Phoenix.
You may not be familiar with Nashville, Tennessee, rock band Beasto Blanco, but one name may sound familiar.

The hard rock outfit includes vocalist Calico Cooper, daughter of legendary shock rocker and longtime Phoenician Alice Cooper.

Beasto Blanco, which also includes Chuck Garric, longtime Alice Cooper bassist on guitars and vocals, Brother Latham on guitar, Jan LeGrow on bass and Sean Sellers on drums, released their first album since 2019, "Kinetica," on Tuesday.

The video for the third single off the album, "Diamond in the Dirt," dropped Tuesday as well.

To promote the new album, Beasto Blanco are going out on tour in support of Lord of the Lost. They'll appear Sept. 26 at The Van Buren.

Tickets cost $35 and are on sale now.

Calico Cooper grew up in Phoenix and graduated from Arcadia High School. The dancer, singer and actress has been performing since she was a teenager.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Sept. 20, Cleveland, House of Blues
Sept. 22, Minneapolis, Amsterdam Hall
Sept. 24, Denver, Summit Music Hall
Sept. 26, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Sept. 27, Los Angeles, The Roxy
Sept. 28, San Francisco, The Independent
