The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians of September 2023

The Phoenix music scene is a lot like an actual map of the city. So, much like you have old neighborhoods nestled up to new developments, you may have an artist blending ambient and pop music. The various releases of September exemplify this very dynamic, with everything from hardcore-crust punk to electro-folk and beyond. Sure, it gets a little messy at times, but it all makes for some great music and truly profound cross-cultural pollinations.
Popsiclestickairport, 'one at a time'
It was more or less a year ago when we introduced you to Popsiclestickairport, the band with the silliest of names and the most effervescent of pop-rock sounds. The Gilbert five-piece continue to show off their unique melding of atmospherics and joyful hooks with their new five-track EP, simply titled "II." Standouts like "one at a time" share a lot of musical DNA with last fall's "EP for Fairies" — chunky samples, rich harmonies and vibes more akin to a decidedly charming The 1975. Yet this track, and its corresponding EP, exude a sheen of greater intention and subtle intensity. It's just more proof that Popsiclestickairport have yet to peak in their collective musical ascent.
Mega Ran, 'That's a Bully!'
Mega Ran isn't just a skilled rapper, committed wrestling fan and top-tier "Mega Man" player. He's also a father, and the MC says that he spent the bulk of the pandemic "expanding his family as a foster parent and innovating his approach." And so it would only make sense he'd marry his robust rap skills and interests as a parent by releasing "Buddy's Magic Toy Box," which he hopes will "entertain and inspire the young and young at heart." So, what happens when Mega Ran makes kid music like some hip-hop Raffi? Why, we get songs like "That's a Bully!," a certified club banger that's also about self-love and standing up for yourself. It beats the pants off tunes from "Doc McStuffins."
Secret Attraction, 'Cold'
If you've already read this year's Best of Phoenix, you'll know that Secret Attraction are the undisputed champions of nostalgic music. But that interest in some warm and hazy past doesn't mean that Derek Wise and company aren't still thinking about the future. And that inevitably means a new album, as the band unveiled the nine-track "LP3" in late September. Given its name, the album track "Cold" seems like the perfect track for the season. (Hey, 90 degrees is mild compared to 115-degree summers.) While it's clearly more of what's made Secret Attraction our favorite '80s-flavored babies, there's some tinge here that makes this song feel all the more immediate and engaging. The '80s can never die, it seems, and that's clearly a good thing here.
Meat Puppets, 'Big Rock Candy Mountain' (Harry McClintock cover)
OK, so technically this isn't new Meat Puppets. The local legends released the four-track "Multiply" EP back in 2020 for Record Store Day. But since there wasn't exactly a huge run printed, it feels like a big move when the band slapped the EP up on Bandcamp in mid-September. Plus, any instance we can talk about Meat Puppets seems like a genuinely good time, especially when that involves songs like "Big Rock Candy Mountain." The cover of the folk-country classic is a change of pace from the band's usual fare, sounding in their hands like a sugary-sweet ballad. But don't let all those sweet vibes fool you entirely; it's still a pretty trippy experience from these musical shapeshifters.
Pig City, 'Dead on the Table'
Way back in September 2021, we highlighted local crust punk/hardcore band Pig City. At the time, the group had joined forces with L.A. hardcore legends Antichrist Demoncore for a split that included an excellent cover of the Ramones' "Got a Lot to Say." Now, the Phoenix outfit is back with "Untitled," a seven-track affair that lets their wholly visceral music shine extra hard. That includes the project's proper standout track, "Dead on the Table." Starting out with a primo sample from the film "Thirteen Ghosts" (always a solid creative decision), the song ebbs and flows with sonic intensity, sort of like the band's slamming into you over and over again. Get ready to enjoy the pulverizing.
Snailmate, 'My Weird Gross Body'
After years of waiting, lovable local weirdos Snailmate have finally released their new album, "Stress Sandwich." As the title may have already proven, the duo are working out some big-time stress. That includes angst from living life amid the dumbest timeline and, in the case of the standout song "My Weird Gross Body," our stupid flesh vessels. And, sure, the song's deceptively simple, as the pair seem locked in an endless cycle of dysphoria. But as they shared during a recent chat, there's a certain catharsis to the song, and a sense that even staying the course is somehow a victory in and of itself.
Sydney Sprague, 'nobody knows anything'
There's a lot going on in "somebody in hell loves you," the latest album from local favorite Sydney Sprague. It's a record all about dichotomy: finding personal strength amid dark times, celebrating the small things when it all feels overwhelming and dancing when all you want to do is stop. All of that's especially true of the album track "nobody knows anything." With lines like, "And I guess it’s not so bad to feel so different," this glitchy, slightly experimental ballad is about embracing both sides, and finding a kind of strength in grappling with the dueling angel-demon of optimism and self doubt. It's just another reason why this album feels so darn essential.
Give Blood, 'It’s Over'
If you really want to get into the overt aggressiveness of the hardcore music genre, then you only need to find the right band. And Phoenix's own Give Blood may be a proper entry point for anyone with even a vague interest in hardcore. Because, as they demonstrate on their new nine-track album "Wish You Were Here," the band approach their sound with subtlety and patience. Case in point: "It's Over" — it may be uber confrontational, but there's a structure and pacing here that invites newbies to engage with hardcore in a really compelling way. Now, good luck with your immersion.
Proper Pet, 'will everything be ok?'
Proper Pet started a few years ago because the members didn't want to be sad anymore. As it turns out, though, that reasoning has pushed the band forward to an impressive degree. They're set to release their debut album in October with a record release show at Crescent Ballroom. In the meantime, the band dropped a new single, "will everything be ok?," in late August/early September. The sleek electro jam, equal parts unnerving and slightly sexy, sees the band going back and forth about optimism and the state of the world. If that's not the perfect song for both our times and a band releasing a new album, then someone else better release their own single.
CIVILIA, 'Glass'
With 2021's "Past Lives," Phoenix's own CIVILIA released a record that very much captured their essence. Which is to say, this robust, occasionally dramatic blend of alt-rock, shoegaze, and prog-rock. Now, two years later, the band's latest single, "Glass," could just have easily been a central component of that dynamic record. At the same time, though, the song does feel a little more subtle and even understated, a slow-churning ballad in the center of perhaps not a sonic storm but a steady downpour. Either way, it's an unassuming and mostly minor shift that packs a lot of power. Let's hope this sample is the beginning of a proper album rollout.
Buggy Wounds, 'The Elevator'
Buggy Wounds reportedly relocated to Phoenix from New York in order to start their career. And while that's not exactly a bizarre move (though it's often in reverse for other artists), it's a process that seems to have informed their new "Cheesecake" EP. The four-track affair sees the group at least tangentially referencing the move as they explore "fears of the future, temptations of isolation and the search for justice and identity." While journeys like theirs can be perilous, it's a success if it results in songs like "The Elevator." The brilliant mutant love child of bossa nova and minimalist folk, the song captures the subtle joy and uncertainty of any big move through the weird and wild world.
Bodynet, 'Kanjut Sar'
IDS Recordings continues to be a compelling presence in the local scene. It's gotten to be a monthly occurrence when they drop some brain-melting piece of experimental and/or electronic music from either regional faves or untapped global talent. In September, the label dropped the latest from "Arizona rhythm purveyor" BODYNET with the six-track "Dub Of Karakoram." With its "windswept Kasmir string samples," the whole tape evokes that titular mountain range. But for our money, the most sweeping experience is "Kanjut Sar." The track's intricate percussion and expert use of string samples is perhaps most akin to running headlong down a steep cliff face. Sure, it's dangerous, but man oh man, it's such a rush.
KeepFree
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Coplan has been a professional writer since the 2010s, having started his professional career at Consequence. Since then, he's also been published with TIME, Complex, and other outlets. Chris has been a freelancer with New Times since late 2018, and writes about all things music. He lives in Central Phoenix with his wife, stepdaughter, a dumb but lovable dog, and two bossy cats.