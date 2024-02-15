Tickets now on sale for Chilean-Mexican singer Mon Laferte’s Phoenix concert

Singer-songwriter Mon Laferte announced Wednesday that her 2024 "Autopoiética" tour will bring her to Phoenix.
She'll perform on May 28 at Arizona Financial Theatre.
Mon Laferte, born Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte, is the best-selling Chilean artist of the 21st century, and has won four Latin Grammys. Her ninth studio album, "Autopoiética," was released in November 2023.
Tickets for her May 28 show went on sale Thursday morning; tickets are still available beginning at $86.50.
To see more upcoming Phoenix concerts, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
The full list of tour dates is below:
May 2, Rosemont, Ill., Rosemont Theatre
May 5, Boston, Orpheum Theatre
May 7, New York City, Theater @ Madison Square Garden
May 9, Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy
May 10, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., House of Blues
May 12, Miami Beach, Fla., Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
May 15, McAllen, Texas, McAllen Performing Arts Center
May 16, Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater
May 17, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
May 19, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 21, El Paso, Texas, El Paso County Coliseum
May 24, San Francisco, The Masonic
May 25, Los Angeles, The Kia Forum
May 26, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park
May 28, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
May 31, Seattle, Paramount Theatre