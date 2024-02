Tickets now on sale for Chilean-Mexican singer Mon Laferte’s Phoenix concert

Singer-songwriter Mon Laferte announced Wednesday that her 2024 "Autopoiética" tour will bring her to Phoenix.She'll perform on May 28 at Arizona Financial Theatre.Mon Laferte, born Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte, is the best-selling Chilean artist of the 21st century, and has won four Latin Grammys. Her ninth studio album, "Autopoiética," was released in November 2023.Tickets for her May 28 show went on sale Thursday morning; tickets are still available beginning at $86.50.To see more upcoming Phoenix concerts, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar The full list of tour dates is below:May 2, Rosemont, Ill., Rosemont TheatreMay 5, Boston, Orpheum TheatreMay 7, New York City, Theater @ Madison Square GardenMay 9, Atlanta, Coca Cola RoxyMay 10, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., House of BluesMay 12, Miami Beach, Fla., Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason TheatreMay 15, McAllen, Texas, McAllen Performing Arts CenterMay 16, Austin, Texas, Moody AmphitheaterMay 17, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandMay 19, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryMay 21, El Paso, Texas, El Paso County ColiseumMay 24, San Francisco, The MasonicMay 25, Los Angeles, The Kia ForumMay 26, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco ParkMay 31, Seattle, Paramount Theatre