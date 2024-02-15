 Tickets now on sale for Chilean singer Mon Laferte’s Phoenix concert | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

Tickets now on sale for Chilean-Mexican singer Mon Laferte’s Phoenix concert

Her “Autopoiética” tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in May.
February 15, 2024
Mayra Ortiz
Share this:
Singer-songwriter Mon Laferte announced Wednesday that her 2024 "Autopoiética" tour will bring her to Phoenix.

She'll perform on May 28 at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Mon Laferte, born Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte, is the best-selling Chilean artist of the 21st century, and has won four Latin Grammys. Her ninth studio album, "Autopoiética," was released in November 2023.

Tickets for her May 28 show went on sale Thursday morning; tickets are still available beginning at $86.50.

To see more upcoming Phoenix concerts, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

The full list of tour dates is below:

May 2, Rosemont, Ill., Rosemont Theatre
May 5, Boston, Orpheum Theatre
May 7, New York City, Theater @ Madison Square Garden
May 9, Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy
May 10, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.,   House of Blues
May 12, Miami Beach, Fla., Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
May 15, McAllen, Texas, McAllen Performing Arts Center
May 16, Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater
May 17, Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
May 19, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 21, El Paso, Texas, El Paso County Coliseum
May 24, San Francisco, The Masonic
May 25, Los Angeles, The Kia Forum
May 26, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park
May 28, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
May 31, Seattle, Paramount Theatre
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Billboard names Phoenix’s Rebel Lounge best small venue in the U.S.

Music News

Billboard names Phoenix’s Rebel Lounge best small venue in the U.S.

By Jennifer Goldberg
Watch Waylon Jennings perform at Mr. Lucky’s in Phoenix in 1980

Nostalgia

Watch Waylon Jennings perform at Mr. Lucky’s in Phoenix in 1980

By Jennifer Goldberg
Footprint Center announces new Lauryn Hill Phoenix concert date

Just Announced

Footprint Center announces new Lauryn Hill Phoenix concert date

By Jennifer Goldberg
Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

Just Announced

Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation